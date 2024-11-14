iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Frontier Springs Ltd Board Meeting

2,233
(-0.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Frontier Springs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 302024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 1411.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 312024. Consideration and approval of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 312024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 312023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31,2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Frontier Springs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Frontier Springs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.