|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 302024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 1411.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 312024. Consideration and approval of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 312024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 312023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31,2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.