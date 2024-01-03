Frontline Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.53
0.48
0.47
Net Worth
6.38
6.43
6.38
6.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.38
6.43
6.38
6.94
Fixed Assets
1
1
1
1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.01
5.05
5.06
5.35
Inventories
2.15
2.15
2.15
2.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.66
0.66
0.53
0.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.55
5.53
5.5
6.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.11
-0.07
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.1
-3.18
-3.05
-3.35
Cash
0.36
0.37
0.32
0.6
Total Assets
6.37
6.42
6.38
6.95
No Record Found
