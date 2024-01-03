Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.3
-0.05
-0.1
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-0.01
-0.68
-0.23
Other operating items
Operating
-1.58
-0.07
-0.78
-0.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.58
-0.07
-0.78
-0.42
Equity raised
-72.82
-72.65
-72.41
-71.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
34.19
32.99
33.43
33.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-40.21
-39.73
-39.77
-38.4
