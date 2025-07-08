iifl-logo
Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:23 PM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.26%

Non-Promoter- 1.56%

Institutions: 1.55%

Non-Institutions: 63.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

17.32

17.32

17.32

17.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.76

-36.41

-36.33

-36.21

Net Worth

-20.44

-19.09

-19.01

-18.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.3

-0.05

-0.1

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

-0.01

-0.68

-0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

9.29

-53.48

-45.73

-8.69

EBIT growth

9.29

-53.48

-45.73

-8.69

Net profit growth

1,551.12

-35.99

-44.51

5.55

No Record Found

Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,064.85

74.631,55,893.21445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,286.9

76.997,431.88513.160.223,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,895.65

131.3258,806.1117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,153.5

204.8838,844.35-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,438.1

66.838,409.051670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rishi R Pilani

Director

Ravi R Pilani

Director

Ramakant S Pilani

Independent Director

Ramesh Punjabi

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar

Director

Raunak R Pilani

Director

Ramesh S Pilani

Registered Office

Dina Building 1st Floor,

53 M K Road Marine Lines (E),

Maharashtra - 400002

Tel: 91-022-22001928

Website: http://www.ganeshgroup.com

Email: rkp@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd share price today?

The Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd?

Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -69.11%, 6 Month at -30.79%, 3 Month at -37.23% and 1 Month at -30.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

