Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
17.32
17.32
17.32
17.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.76
-36.41
-36.33
-36.21
Net Worth
-20.44
-19.09
-19.01
-18.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.3
-0.05
-0.1
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-0.01
-0.68
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
9.29
-53.48
-45.73
-8.69
EBIT growth
9.29
-53.48
-45.73
-8.69
Net profit growth
1,551.12
-35.99
-44.51
5.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,064.85
|74.63
|1,55,893.21
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,286.9
|76.9
|97,431.88
|513.16
|0.22
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,895.65
|131.32
|58,806.1
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,153.5
|204.88
|38,844.35
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,438.1
|66.8
|38,409.05
|167
|0.09
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rishi R Pilani
Director
Ravi R Pilani
Director
Ramakant S Pilani
Independent Director
Ramesh Punjabi
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar
Director
Raunak R Pilani
Director
Ramesh S Pilani
Dina Building 1st Floor,
53 M K Road Marine Lines (E),
Maharashtra - 400002
Tel: 91-022-22001928
Website: http://www.ganeshgroup.com
Email: rkp@vsnl.com
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Futuristic Offshore Services and Chemical Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.