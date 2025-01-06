To the Members of FUTURISTIC SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Futuristic Securities Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Loss and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

3. No dividend is declared or paid during the year, hence reporting as regards compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

4. As regards the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report, in accordance with the requirements of section 197 of the Act regarding managerial remuneration, the company has complied with the necessary provisions during the audit period.

5. Based on our examination, the Company, has used an accounting software “Tally” for maintaining its books of account and in absence of SOC 2 Report we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

For MAKK & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 117246W Mukesh Maheshwari Partner Membership No: 049818 UDIN: 24049818BKBNQH3805 Mumbai, Dated 29th May, 2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph titled as “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of Auditors report to the members M/s FUTURISTIC SECURITIES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of the records produced to us for our verification / perusal. Such checks as we considered appropriate, and in terms of information and explanation given to us on our enquiries, we state that: (i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. There is no Intangible fixed asset.

(b) The fixed assets of the Company are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and discrepancies noticed between the book records and the physical inventories were not material and have been properly dealt with in the accounts.

(c) According to information and explanations gives to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are on the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and hence clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

(a) The Company does not have any inventories. Accordingly, clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, the Company does not have any sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) Loans given by Company:

As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, during the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in thenature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, as on 31st March 2024 the Company is having Outstanding Loan amount to Rs. 79,00,000 (Principal amount) from Other Entity.

As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the year-end.

As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans All Parties Promoters Related Parties - Repayable on demand (A) 79,00,000 0 0 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 0 0 0 Total (A+B) 79,00,000 0 0 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 0 0

(iv) Loan to Directors and investment by the Company:

According to the Information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, Investments made, guarantees given and security as applicable.

(v) Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Cost Records:

The maintenance of cost records as specified under subsection (1) of the section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vii)Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State insurance, Income Tax, GST and other statutory dues applicable to with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of income Tax, GST and Cess which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities except Income Tax demand for the Financial Year 2001-02 and 2003-04 of Rs. 6.16 Lac and matter is pending with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

(viii) Previously unrecorded income:

As per information and explanation provided by the Company to us, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the Audit period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence relevant provision of the Order is not applicable (ix) Repayment of Loans:

According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from banks, government, financial institution and has not issued debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (x) Utilisation of IPO & further public offer:

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) Reporting of Fraud:

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company: (xii) Nidhi Company:

In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the nature of activities of the Company does not attract any special statute applicable to the Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Related Party Transaction:

According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sec 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit system:

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) Internal auditors reports for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) Non-cash Transactions:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) Register under RBI Act 1934:

The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (xvii) Cash losses: The Company has incurred cash losses in the Audit Period Rs. 8,74,289/- and in the immediately preceding financial year (FY 2022-23) Rs. 2,84,740/-.

(xviii) Resignation of statutory auditors:

During the year the no statutory auditors has been resigned, hence relevant clause is not applicable. (xix) Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013:

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013.

The company does not have net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year. Hence Section 135 is not applicable and so relevant clause is not applicable.

(xxi) Qualifications or adverse auditor remarks in other group companies:

Clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company since report is of Standalone Financial Statement.

For MAKK & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 117246W Mukesh Maheshwari Partner Membership No: 049818 UDIN: 24049818BKBNQH3805 Mumbai, Dated 29th May, 2024

Annexure “B” referred to in paragraph titled as “Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)”

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FUTURISTIC SECURITIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.