Summary

Futuristic Securities Limited was incorporated in 1971. The Company is engaged in the shares and securities transactions business in India. The conditions of the Share Market remained depressed most of the time and therefore the performance of the Company in the current year 2002 was uncertain.In 2014-15, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015 issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consolidate the provisions of Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations were made effective December 1, 2015. Resulting this, the Company entered the Listing Agreement with BSE Limited in March, 2016.

