Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹32.77
Prev. Close₹32.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹32.77
Day's Low₹32.77
52 Week's High₹33.49
52 Week's Low₹16.54
Book Value₹7.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.39
P/E136.54
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.95
1.95
1.95
1.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.58
-0.51
-0.49
-0.48
Net Worth
1.37
1.44
1.46
1.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.05
0.03
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAJKUMAR HANUMANPRASAD SABOO
Director
A K Chopra
Director
Pradeep Jatwala
Director
NANDINI SAMEER MEHTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jatin Khetani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Futuristic Securities Ltd
Summary
Futuristic Securities Limited was incorporated in 1971. The Company is engaged in the shares and securities transactions business in India. The conditions of the Share Market remained depressed most of the time and therefore the performance of the Company in the current year 2002 was uncertain.In 2014-15, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015 issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consolidate the provisions of Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations were made effective December 1, 2015. Resulting this, the Company entered the Listing Agreement with BSE Limited in March, 2016.
Read More
The Futuristic Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Futuristic Securities Ltd is ₹6.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Futuristic Securities Ltd is 136.54 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Futuristic Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Futuristic Securities Ltd is ₹16.54 and ₹33.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Futuristic Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.82%, 3 Years at 42.14%, 1 Year at 69.70%, 6 Month at 59.15%, 3 Month at 23.06% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.