Futuristic Securities Ltd Share Price

32.77
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.77
  • Day's High32.77
  • 52 Wk High33.49
  • Prev. Close32.77
  • Day's Low32.77
  • 52 Wk Low 16.54
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E136.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.16
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Futuristic Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

32.77

Prev. Close

32.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

32.77

Day's Low

32.77

52 Week's High

33.49

52 Week's Low

16.54

Book Value

7.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.39

P/E

136.54

EPS

0.24

Divi. Yield

0

Futuristic Securities Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Futuristic Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Futuristic Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 37.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Futuristic Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.95

1.95

1.95

1.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.58

-0.51

-0.49

-0.48

Net Worth

1.37

1.44

1.46

1.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.05

0.03

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Futuristic Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Futuristic Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RAJKUMAR HANUMANPRASAD SABOO

Director

A K Chopra

Director

Pradeep Jatwala

Director

NANDINI SAMEER MEHTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jatin Khetani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Futuristic Securities Ltd

Summary

Futuristic Securities Limited was incorporated in 1971. The Company is engaged in the shares and securities transactions business in India. The conditions of the Share Market remained depressed most of the time and therefore the performance of the Company in the current year 2002 was uncertain.In 2014-15, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015 issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consolidate the provisions of Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations were made effective December 1, 2015. Resulting this, the Company entered the Listing Agreement with BSE Limited in March, 2016.
Company FAQs

What is the Futuristic Securities Ltd share price today?

The Futuristic Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Futuristic Securities Ltd is ₹6.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Futuristic Securities Ltd is 136.54 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Futuristic Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Futuristic Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Futuristic Securities Ltd is ₹16.54 and ₹33.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Futuristic Securities Ltd?

Futuristic Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.82%, 3 Years at 42.14%, 1 Year at 69.70%, 6 Month at 59.15%, 3 Month at 23.06% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Futuristic Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Futuristic Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.77 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 37.22 %

