Futuristic Securities Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

FUTURISTIC SECURITIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL RESULTS: (Rs. In lacs) Particulars For the year ended 31.3.2012 31.3.2011 Total Income 7.88 7.21 Profit/(Loss) before provision of 4.70 4.23 Depreciation & Taxation Less/Add: (i) Depreciation 0.01 0.01 (ii) Taxation 1.20 1.10 Net Profit (Loss) 3.49 3.12 Add/Less: Net Profit (Loss) brought forward (81.83) (84.95) Net Profit/Loss) carried to Balance Sheet (78.35) (81.83) OPERATIONS: There are no operational activities during the year under review.