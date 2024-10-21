Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

FUTURISTIC SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company schedule to be held on Monday October 21 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 202 Ashford Chambers Lady Jamshedji Road Mahim (West) Mumbai - 400 016inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further as per the Companys code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Pursuant to the securities and Exchange Board of India [Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company will be closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the outcome of the Board Meeting. Accordingly all Officers and Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company have been intimated not to enter into any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window. Please take the above information on record. attached herewith result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced today at 4:45 p.m. and was concluded at 5:10 p.m. In this meeting, the Board of Directors has, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, approved the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors is enclosed. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

FUTURISTIC SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company schedule to be held on Friday August 9 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 202 Ashford Chambers Lady Jamshedji Road Mahim (West) Mumbai - 400 016inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading in Securities of the Company the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company will remain closed with effect from July 1 2024 till Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please take the above information on record. We refer to our letter dated July 30, 2024, intimating the date of meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on August 9, 2024 had inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company conveys the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 30, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:20 p.m. Please take the above information on record. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

