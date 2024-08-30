|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|We refer to our letter dated July 30, 2024, intimating the date of meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on August 9, 2024 had inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company conveys the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 30, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:20 p.m. Please take the above information on record. Read less.. Intimation under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR regard 53rd AGM of the Company will be held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
