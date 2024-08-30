iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Futuristic Securities Ltd AGM

32.77
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Futuristic Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
We refer to our letter dated July 30, 2024, intimating the date of meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on August 9, 2024 had inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company conveys the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 30, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:20 p.m. Please take the above information on record. Read less.. Intimation under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR regard 53rd AGM of the Company will be held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Futuristic Sec.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Futuristic Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.