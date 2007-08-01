To the Members of Futuristic Solutions Limited Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Futuristic Solutions Limited ( " the Company " ) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " Financial Statements " ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 as amended, (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit and loss (Financial Performance Including comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon The Board s report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ) with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position,

financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: -

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ( " the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India

in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the

matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (IND AS) Rules 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure B "

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) Dividend remaining Unpaid for Financial Year 2011-12 and 2012-13 has been transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 whereas requisite compliance form is still to be filed with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

h) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no fund (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

3. With respect to the other matter to be included in the auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the act. the Company has paid or provided managerial remuneration to director of Rs 21 Lakhs during the year.

For Mahesh Yadav & Company Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration No. 036520N Mahesh Yadav Proprietor Membership No. 548924 Dated: 24,h May 2024 Place: New Delhi UDIN: 24548924BKFVOS9358

in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Futuristic Solution Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31st, 2024] To the best of our information & according to the explanations provided to us by the company & the books of account & records examined by us in normal course of audit, we state that: (i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment & relevant details of right to use assets. The company does not have any intangible assets; (b) The company has a regular program of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner, in our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets, in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (Other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the

"

Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The inventory contains Disputed Claims & Quoted/Unquoted Shares. Physical verification of claims is not required in normal operation of the company. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. (iii) (a) Since the companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause. 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable to it. (b) The company, being a non-Banking Financial company (

‘

*NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI act, 1934. in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the company

s interest. (c) The company, being a non-Banking Financial company (

‘

BFC

), registered under provisions of RBI act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said act/Rules, particularly, the income Recognition, asset classification and Provisioning norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the company for recovery thereof. (d) The company, being a NBC, registered under provisions of RBI act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said act/Rules, particularly, the income Recognition, asset classification and Provisioning norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the company for recovery thereof. (e) Since the companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable to it. (f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. (iv) According to the information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. (v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company being a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the act and the companies (acceptance of deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the company law Board, national company law tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal on the company in respect of the aforesaid deposits. (vi) The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company. (vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees

state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and however, there have been slight delay in few cases / delays in deposit have not been serious. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues with respect to income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the income tax demand for AY 2023-24 Rs 61,138 and TDS demands of Rs 3,07,510 appearing on traces portal, year wise details of which are:

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Amount Pertains to Period Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 252,120 FY 2007-08 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 420 FY 2008-09 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 320 FY 2012-13 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 340 FY 2014-15 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 54,290 FY 2018-19 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 20 FY 2021-22 Total 3,07,510

(viii) No amount has been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender. (c) Company not taken any term loan during the year accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to it. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. (e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures. (x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not raised any moneys raised by way of further public offer during the current financial year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year. Accordingly, the provision of this clause of the order is not applicable to it. (xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of companies (audit and auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central Government. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the company. (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the internal auditors) for the period under audit, issued to the company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA610

"

using the work of internal auditors. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, accordingly, paragraph 3(x) of the order is not applicable to the company and hence provisions of section 192 of the act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. (xvi) (a) The company is required to be registered under Section 45-ia of the Reserve Bank of India act, 1934 and the company has obtained the required registration. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid COR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India act, 1934. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a core investment company (

‘

CIC

) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) Since there is no joint auditor in the company. Accordingly, the provision of this clause of the order is not applicable to it. Further Auditor did not resign during the financial year resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, provided in the Financial statements which describe the maturity analysis of assets & liabilities other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is notan assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) There were no ongoing projects of which the company has to transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VI to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there is no amount which is remaining unspent under sub section 5 of section 135 of the act pursuant to any ongoing CSR project. (xxi) There have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. (Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under

‘

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Futuristic Solutions Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (

"

the Act

) to the members Futuristic Solutions Limited We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Futuristic Solutions Limited (

"

the Company

"

) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Management

s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (

"

ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company

s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors

Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company

s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"

Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company

s internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide Reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company

s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.