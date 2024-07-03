iifl-logo-icon 1
Futuristic Solutions Ltd Share Price

70.89
(2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.22
  • Day's High71.9
  • 52 Wk High132
  • Prev. Close69.22
  • Day's Low68.2
  • 52 Wk Low 61.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E58.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.63
  • EPS1.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.22
  • Div. Yield1.44
No Records Found

Futuristic Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Futuristic Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

Futuristic Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Futuristic Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.49%

Non-Promoter- 31.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Futuristic Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.85

4.49

2.86

2.89

Net Worth

15.32

14.96

13.33

13.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.29

2.11

3.71

5.02

yoy growth (%)

-86.21

-43.04

-26.16

725.95

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.26

-0.08

-2.51

As % of sales

46.59

12.42

2.23

50

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.42

-0.39

-0.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.95

0.73

1.44

1.55

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.23

-0.48

-0.34

Working capital

0.1

-5.29

1.83

-0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.21

-43.04

-26.16

725.95

Op profit growth

-169.06

-44.05

-8.44

-1,241.75

EBIT growth

-183.75

-46.75

-7.86

-1,110.34

Net profit growth

-293.13

-48.24

-20.09

-333.95

No Record Found

Futuristic Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Futuristic Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mandeep Sandhu

Non Executive Director

Sangeeta Sandhu

Independent Director

Sunil Gupta

Independent Director

Sanjiv Kumar Taneja

Independent Director

Anupam Dev

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Gautam

Non Executive Director

Deepika Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Futuristic Solutions Ltd

Summary

Futuristic Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on 21st September 1983 under the name of Moral Leasing Pvt. Ltd.. Subsequently the status of the Company got changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 23rd September 1983. The Company came out with its Public Issue in year 1984 and got listed at Delhi Stock Exchange. After Public Issue, the Company twice offered shares to their shareholders on Right basis in year 1988 and 2000 respectively. In 2002, the name of the Company was changed from Moral Leasing Ltd to Futuristic Solutions Ltd. The Capital of the Company was further increased by Preferential Issue and Bonus Issue.Incorporated in 1983, the Company started business of leasing. The present Management took over the Company in 1987 and proceeded with the then business of leasing. The present Management in early nineties envisaged the concept of providing futuristic solutions of arbitration cases, and then put in practice, has acquired success. With the passage of time and the development of new ideas the first agreement in the present field was executed on 2nd January, 1993. Since then the Company followed the process of Asset Reconstruction i.e recovery of disputed debts, purchase, sale, discounting and dealing in actionable claims, disputed debts, recoverable debts etc which has emerged as the main stay of the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the process of dispute resolutions and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Futuristic Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Futuristic Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd is ₹74.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Futuristic Solutions Ltd is 58.66 and 4.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Futuristic Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Futuristic Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Futuristic Solutions Ltd is ₹61.01 and ₹132 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Futuristic Solutions Ltd?

Futuristic Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.21%, 3 Years at 30.70%, 1 Year at -14.53%, 6 Month at -29.73%, 3 Month at -9.58% and 1 Month at -3.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Futuristic Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Futuristic Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.51 %

