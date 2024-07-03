Summary

Futuristic Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on 21st September 1983 under the name of Moral Leasing Pvt. Ltd.. Subsequently the status of the Company got changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 23rd September 1983. The Company came out with its Public Issue in year 1984 and got listed at Delhi Stock Exchange. After Public Issue, the Company twice offered shares to their shareholders on Right basis in year 1988 and 2000 respectively. In 2002, the name of the Company was changed from Moral Leasing Ltd to Futuristic Solutions Ltd. The Capital of the Company was further increased by Preferential Issue and Bonus Issue.Incorporated in 1983, the Company started business of leasing. The present Management took over the Company in 1987 and proceeded with the then business of leasing. The present Management in early nineties envisaged the concept of providing futuristic solutions of arbitration cases, and then put in practice, has acquired success. With the passage of time and the development of new ideas the first agreement in the present field was executed on 2nd January, 1993. Since then the Company followed the process of Asset Reconstruction i.e recovery of disputed debts, purchase, sale, discounting and dealing in actionable claims, disputed debts, recoverable debts etc which has emerged as the main stay of the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the process of dispute resolutions and

