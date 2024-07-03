Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹69.22
Prev. Close₹69.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹71.9
Day's Low₹68.2
52 Week's High₹132
52 Week's Low₹61.01
Book Value₹14.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.22
P/E58.66
EPS1.18
Divi. Yield1.44
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.85
4.49
2.86
2.89
Net Worth
15.32
14.96
13.33
13.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.29
2.11
3.71
5.02
yoy growth (%)
-86.21
-43.04
-26.16
725.95
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.26
-0.08
-2.51
As % of sales
46.59
12.42
2.23
50
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.42
-0.39
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.95
0.73
1.44
1.55
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.23
-0.48
-0.34
Working capital
0.1
-5.29
1.83
-0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.21
-43.04
-26.16
725.95
Op profit growth
-169.06
-44.05
-8.44
-1,241.75
EBIT growth
-183.75
-46.75
-7.86
-1,110.34
Net profit growth
-293.13
-48.24
-20.09
-333.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mandeep Sandhu
Non Executive Director
Sangeeta Sandhu
Independent Director
Sunil Gupta
Independent Director
Sanjiv Kumar Taneja
Independent Director
Anupam Dev
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Gautam
Non Executive Director
Deepika Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Futuristic Solutions Ltd
Summary
Futuristic Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on 21st September 1983 under the name of Moral Leasing Pvt. Ltd.. Subsequently the status of the Company got changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 23rd September 1983. The Company came out with its Public Issue in year 1984 and got listed at Delhi Stock Exchange. After Public Issue, the Company twice offered shares to their shareholders on Right basis in year 1988 and 2000 respectively. In 2002, the name of the Company was changed from Moral Leasing Ltd to Futuristic Solutions Ltd. The Capital of the Company was further increased by Preferential Issue and Bonus Issue.Incorporated in 1983, the Company started business of leasing. The present Management took over the Company in 1987 and proceeded with the then business of leasing. The present Management in early nineties envisaged the concept of providing futuristic solutions of arbitration cases, and then put in practice, has acquired success. With the passage of time and the development of new ideas the first agreement in the present field was executed on 2nd January, 1993. Since then the Company followed the process of Asset Reconstruction i.e recovery of disputed debts, purchase, sale, discounting and dealing in actionable claims, disputed debts, recoverable debts etc which has emerged as the main stay of the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the process of dispute resolutions and
Read More
The Futuristic Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd is ₹74.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Futuristic Solutions Ltd is 58.66 and 4.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Futuristic Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Futuristic Solutions Ltd is ₹61.01 and ₹132 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Futuristic Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.21%, 3 Years at 30.70%, 1 Year at -14.53%, 6 Month at -29.73%, 3 Month at -9.58% and 1 Month at -3.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.