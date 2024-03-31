Futuristic Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

OVERVIEW

Futuristic Solutions Limited is engaged in the process of dispute resolutions and deals in debts/ claims/arbitration. Its main business is to provide futuristic solutions of arbitration cases, recovery of disputed debts, purchase, sale, discounting and dealing in actionable claims, disputed debts, recoverable debts etc.

This Management Discussion & Analysis Report presents the key performance highlights of the year 2022-23 pertaining to the Company s business. This review should be read in conjunction with the Integrated Report presented in the earlier sections ol this Annual Report, the Companys financial statements, the schedules and notes thereto and the other information included elsewhere in this Annual Report. The Companys financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), complying with the requirements of the Companys Act 2013 and the guidelines issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The growth of the Company is subject to opportunities and threats as are applicable to the industry from time to time. The Company has risk management policy in place for risk assessment and treatment of the same.

Growth of the Companys asset book, quality of assets and ability to raise funds depend significantly on the economy. The performance of capital market in India has a direct correlation with the prospect of economic growth and political stability. With the Indian growth declining in the past year or two, the level of confidence of corporate has gone down which in turn has an impact on their expansion plans with the result that investment activity is at one of its lowest. Lack of determined action from Government to jump-start investment cycle and carry on the reforms may continue to affect the financial services sector. Despite great opportunities, there are significant factors presenting threats to our businesses:-

• Uncertainty of political situation in the country leading to concerns of diffused focus on growth and reforms;

• Slowing economy, tight monetary policy and continued high inflation leading to decelerating investment demand;

• Regulatory changes across the world impacting the landscape of business;

The likely increase in capital mobilization from the primary market, increase in resource mobilization by mutual funds and phenomenal growth in secondary market volumes provide significant business opportunities for the Company.

RISK AND CONCERN

The Company is mainly exposed to market risk (including liquidity risk), interest risk and credit risk. While risk is an inherent aspect of any business, the Company is conscious of the need to have an effective monitoring mechanism and has put in place appropriate measures for its mitigation including business portfolio risk, financial risk, legal risk and internal process risk.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Particulars For the year ended on 31.03.2024 For the year ended on 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operation 303.94 356.09 Other Income 48.50 22.24 Profit before Finance Cost 200.11 338.5 Profit before tax 197.22 337.81 Tax 55.94 70.49 Profit after Tax 141.28 267.32

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM The Company has a sound internal control system. All transactions are subject to proper scrutiny. The Management takes immediate corrective action wherever it is being pointed out to help streamline the internal control process. The management shall ensure the effectiveness of the working of such policy. HUMAN RESOURCES The Company enjoys cordial relations with its work force across all categories. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS .

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Debtors Turnover 0 0 Inventory Turnover Ratio 0 0 Interest Coverage Ratio 0 0 Current Ratio 5.96 6.93 Debt-Equity Ratio 0 0 Operating Profit Margin 0 0 Net Profit Margin 6488.79% 9486.66% Return on Net Profit 0 0 Earning per share 1.35 2.55

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT Statement made herein describing the Company

s expectations are

"

forward looking statement." The actual results may differ from those expected or predicted since the Companys operations are influenced by many external factors which are beyond the control of the Company. Prime factors that may make difference to the Companys performance include market conditions, economic conditions, Government regulations and Tax Laws, Political situation etc over which the Company does not have any direct control.