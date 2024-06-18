iifl-logo-icon 1
Futuristic Solutions Ltd Dividend

67.5
(0.66%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:27:00 AM

Futuristic Solu CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Jun 20245 Jul 20246 Jul 2024110Final
Recommended final dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. 1 /- per equity share of the face value of 10/- each, subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; The Dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration. Earlier record date mentioned wrong in the Corporate Action. Record date for Eligibility of Dividend is 6th July 2024 Record date for Final Dividend Eligibility is 6th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)

