Futuristic Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.95
0.73
1.44
1.55
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.23
-0.48
-0.34
Working capital
0.1
-5.29
1.83
-0.67
Other operating items
Operating
-0.94
-4.85
2.75
0.49
Capital expenditure
0.22
0.02
0.06
-0.37
Free cash flow
-0.72
-4.83
2.81
0.12
Equity raised
8.22
8.37
7.7
6.58
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
-0.11
0.24
0.5
-1.28
Dividends paid
0
0.52
0.52
0.52
Net in cash
7.38
4.28
11.53
5.94
