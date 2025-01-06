iifl-logo-icon 1
Futuristic Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

70.89
(2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025

Futuristic Solu FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.95

0.73

1.44

1.55

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.23

-0.48

-0.34

Working capital

0.1

-5.29

1.83

-0.67

Other operating items

Operating

-0.94

-4.85

2.75

0.49

Capital expenditure

0.22

0.02

0.06

-0.37

Free cash flow

-0.72

-4.83

2.81

0.12

Equity raised

8.22

8.37

7.7

6.58

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

-0.11

0.24

0.5

-1.28

Dividends paid

0

0.52

0.52

0.52

Net in cash

7.38

4.28

11.53

5.94

