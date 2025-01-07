Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.29
2.11
3.71
5.02
yoy growth (%)
-86.21
-43.04
-26.16
725.95
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.26
-0.08
-2.51
As % of sales
46.59
12.42
2.23
50
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.42
-0.39
-0.25
As % of sales
180.34
20.21
10.77
5.08
Other costs
-0.28
-0.47
-1.53
-0.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.18
22.42
41.24
8.03
Operating profit
-0.65
0.94
1.69
1.85
OPM
-225.12
44.92
45.74
36.88
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.15
-0.21
-0.25
Other income
0
0
0.01
8.4
Profit before tax
-0.95
0.73
1.44
1.55
Taxes
0
-0.23
-0.48
-0.34
Tax rate
0.42
-32.14
-33.46
-22.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.96
0.49
0.96
1.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.96
0.49
0.96
1.2
yoy growth (%)
-293.13
-48.24
-20.09
-333.95
NPM
-330.57
23.59
25.96
23.98
