Futuristic Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67
(-5.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.29

2.11

3.71

5.02

yoy growth (%)

-86.21

-43.04

-26.16

725.95

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.26

-0.08

-2.51

As % of sales

46.59

12.42

2.23

50

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.42

-0.39

-0.25

As % of sales

180.34

20.21

10.77

5.08

Other costs

-0.28

-0.47

-1.53

-0.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.18

22.42

41.24

8.03

Operating profit

-0.65

0.94

1.69

1.85

OPM

-225.12

44.92

45.74

36.88

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.15

-0.21

-0.25

Other income

0

0

0.01

8.4

Profit before tax

-0.95

0.73

1.44

1.55

Taxes

0

-0.23

-0.48

-0.34

Tax rate

0.42

-32.14

-33.46

-22.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.96

0.49

0.96

1.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.96

0.49

0.96

1.2

yoy growth (%)

-293.13

-48.24

-20.09

-333.95

NPM

-330.57

23.59

25.96

23.98

