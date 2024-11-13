Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

FUTURISTIC SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD TODAY, 13TH NOVEMBER, 2024 AS PER REGULATION 30 AND 33 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

FUTURISTIC SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD TODAY, 14TH AUGUST, 2024 (WEDNESDAY) AS PER REGULATION 30 AND 33 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

FUTURISTIC SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Directors Report along with annexures for the Financial Year 2023-24; 2) To consider the recommendation of final dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24; 3) To decide the day date time agenda and venue for the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to approve the draft Notice of AGM and authorize a person to issue notice of AGM; 4) To transact any other agenda if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome pf Boar Meeting 1. Considered and approved the Draft Notice of 41 Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the Draft Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Report for the year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Recommended final dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. 1 /- per equity share of the face value of 10/- each, subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; The Dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration.; 4. Record Date for dividend eligibility is 25 June 2024, Tuesday (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

FUTURISTIC SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to Consider Audited Quarterly Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Results for the period ended march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024

Intimation of Resignation of KMP-Compliance Officer / Company Secretary of the Company

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024