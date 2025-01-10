To,

The Members,

Futuristic Solutions Limited M-50, 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash - I New Delhi - 110048

The Directors have pleasure in submitting their 41s1 Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Accounts for the year ended March 31,2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Financial Results of the Company for the year under review along with the figures for previous year are as follows:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 303.94 356.09 Add: Other Income 48.50 22.24 Total Income 352.44 378.33 Profit/Loss before Interest, Depreciation & Tax 200.85 342.83 Less: Interest 2.89 0.69 Depreciation 0.74 4.33 Profit/Loss before Tax 197.22 337.81 Less: Previous year adjustment 1.09 - Provision for current year income-tax and Deferred Tax 54.85 70.49 Profit/Loss for the year 141.28 267.32 Other Comprehensive Income/Loss - - Total Income /Loss for the year 141.28 267.32 Earning per share -Basic 1.35 2.55 -Diluted 1.35 2.55

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS During the year ended March 31,2024, your Company has achieved total Revenue of Rs. 352.44 Lakhs as against 356.09 Lakhs in the previous year ended March 31,2023. The Net Profit before tax stood at Rs. 197.22 as against net profit before tax Rs.337.81 lakhs in the previous year. DIVIDEND During the year under review, the Board of Directors had not recommended any interim dividend. However, based on the performance of the Company, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on June 18,2024, recommended a final dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs. 1/- per equity share amounting to Rs. 1,04,73,447/- for Financial Year 2023-24 and the same is to be approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (

"

AGM"). Pursuant to the Indian Finance Act, 2020 read with Income Tax Act, 1961 dividend declared/recommended and paid by the Company after April 1,2020, is taxable in the hands of shareholders and the Company is required to deduct the tax at source (

"

TDS") on the distribution of dividend income to its shareholders at the prescribed applicable rates. In view of this, the Company has sent the communication to shareholders to inform their status, PAN, and other details, so that Company can comply the provisions accordingly. RESERVES As per Section 45-IC of RBI Act, 1934, the Company is required to transfer at least 20% of its net profit every year as disclosed in the profit and loss account to a reserve and before any dividend is declared. Accordingly, your Company has transferred Rs. 28.26 Lakhs to special reserve in accordance with Section 45-IC of RBI Act, 1934. Other than this, the Company is not transferring any amount to reserve out of its profits. SHARE CAPITAL The Paid-up Share Capital as on March 31, 2024, was Rs. 10,47,34,470/- divided into 1,04,73,447 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year under review, your Company has neither issued shares with Differential Voting Rights nor granted Stock Options or Sweat Equity. DEPOSITS During the year under review, your Company neither invited nor accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder. SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES The Company doesn

t have any subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS During the year under review, there was no change in nature of Business of Company. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL The Board of Directors is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive and Non- Executive Directors, Independent Directors and Women Directors. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Sangeeta Sandhu (DIN: 0115443), Director of the Company will retire by rotation at the forthcoming AGM and being eligible offers herself for the re-appointment. A brief profile of Mrs. Sangeeta Sandhu is provided in the Notice convening the AGM. Ms.Khushboo Gautam, was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 19, 2023, in place of Ms. Nupur Beri, who resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company on January 19, 2023. Ms Khusboo Gautam has resigned w.e.f 22nd January 2024 in placw of which Ms Sikha Rani Khuswaha appointed w.e.f 16th April 2024. Mr. Sunil Gupta and Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Taneja were re-appointed as Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years commencing from September 9, 2022 till September 8, 2027, during the year. A A Apart from the above, there was no change in the Directors of the Company and KMP of the Company during the year under report. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND STATEMENT ON COMPLIANCE OF THE CODE OF CONDUCT All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, 2015 and they have further confirmed compliance with the code for Independent Directors as prescribed in the Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013. Further a declaration has been received from all Independent Directors pursuant to Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, affirming that they have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in the Independent Directors Data Bank. In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors are proficient and have requisite experience and expertise to undertake the responsibilities conferred on them. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS: Annual Evaluation of Board Performance and Performance of its Committees and of Directors: Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, and that of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The NRC has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors. The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including inter alia structure of the Board, including qualifications, experience and competence of Directors, diversity in Board and process of appointment; Meetings of the Board, including regularity and frequency, agenda, discussion and dissent, recording of minutes and dissemination of information; functions of the Board, including strategy and performance evaluation, corporate culture and values, governance and compliance, evaluation of risks, grievance redressed for investors, stakeholder value and responsibility, conflict of interest, review of Board evaluation and facilitating Independent Directors to perform their role effectively; evaluation of management

s performance and feedback, independence of management from the Board, access of Board and management to each other, succession plan and professional development; degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to Committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning and quality of relationship between the Board and management. Directors were evaluated on aspects such as qualifications, prior experience, knowledge and competence, fulfillment of functions, ability to function as a team, initiative, availability and attendance, commitment, contribution, integrity, independence and guidance/support to management outside Board/Committee Meetings. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on key aspects of his role, including effectiveness of leadership and ability to steer meetings, impartiality, ability to keep shareholders interests in mind and effectiveness as Chairman. Areas on which the Committees of the Board were assessed included mandate and composition; effectiveness of the Committee; structure of the Committee; regularity and frequency of meetings, agenda, discussion and dissent, recording of minutes and dissemination of information; independence of the Committee from the Board; contribution to decisions of the Board; effectiveness of meetings and quality of relationship of the Committee with the Board and management. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors, who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole. The NRC also reviewed the performance of the Board, its Committees and of the Directors. The Chairman of the Board provided feedback to the Directors on an individual basis, as appropriate. Significant highlights, learning and action points with respect to the evaluation were presented to the Board. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE A separate report on Corporate Governance containing General Shareholder

s information, along with the Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed as a part of this Report. COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FROM PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY ON COMPLIANCE OF CONDITIONS OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE A compliance certificate from either the auditors or practicing company secretaries regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance is annexed as a part of this report as per Regulation 34 read with Para E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. BOARD MEETINGS During the year under review, 6 (Six) Board Meetings were held, the details of which forms part of Corporate Governance Report. AUDIT COMMITTEE Your Company has an Audit Committee to meet the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of the Audit Committee are given under the Corporate Governance Report. There are no recommendations of the Audit Committee which were not accepted by the Board. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Your Company has in place a duly constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee to meet the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are given under the Corporate Governance Report. The Board has framed (i) Policy on Board Diversity; and (ii) Nomination & Remuneration Policy which lays down a framework in relation to the remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. This Policy is placed on the website link of the Company https://www.fsl.co.in/statutory-disclosure.php. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS During the year, all of Independent Directors convened a separate meeting without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management as per provisions of Clause VII of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013. In that meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, Chairman and the Board as a whole were reviewed and evaluated. DIRECTORS

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Your Directors state that: i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31,2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure; ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on-going concern basis; v. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and vi. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS

REPORT Statutory Auditors M/s. Mahesh Yadav & Company, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at 39th AGM held on September 12, 2022, for term of five consecutive years till the conclusion of 44th AGM to be held in the year 2027. The Company has received a Certificate from M/s. Mahesh Yadav & Company, Chartered Accountants, confirming their eligibility to act as Auditors of the Company. As required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. During the year under report, there were no revisions in the financial statements of the Company. The observations in the Auditor

s Report on Standalone Financial Statements are dealt within the notes to accounts at appropriate places and being self-explanatory, need no further comments. Internal Auditors The Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s. S M P C & Associates as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Cost Auditors Maintenance of cost records and requirement of Cost Audit as per prescribed under provision of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable for the business activity carried out by the Company. Secretarial Auditors The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is enclosed and forms part of this report. There is no secretarial audit qualification for the year under review. The Board has approved appointment of M/s Kumar Rajesh & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors to carry out the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Reporting Of Fraud By Auditors During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Company have not reported any frauds to the Audit Committee or to the Board of Directors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, including rules made thereunder. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (MDA) Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, MDA is annexed which forms part of this Report. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS The Secretarial Audit Report confirms that the Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards. ANNUAL RETURN Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company as on March 31,2023 is available on the website link of the Company at www.fsl.co.in. BOARD POLICIES Vigil Mechanism Pursuant to the provision of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy, to provide a formal vigil mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company

s Code of Conduct or ethics policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of your Company viz., www.fsl. co.in. Remuneration Policy The Board has on the recommendation of nomination & remuneration committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of directors, senior management, their remuneration and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies act 2013, is available on our website at https://www.fsl.co.in/statutory-disclosure.php. Risk Management Policy The main identified risks at the Company are legal & regulatory risk. Your company has established a comprehensive risk management policy to ensure that risk to the Company

s continued existence as a going concern and to its development are identified and addressed on timely basis. Risk management strategy as approved by the board of directors is implemented by the company management. The Risk Management Policy is available on the website of your Company at https://www.fsl.co.in/ statutory-disclosure.php. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION All contracts/arrangements/ transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and prior approval of the Audit Committee was sought for entering into related party transactions. The details are provided in Form AOC-2 which is annexed and forms part of this Report. As required by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a return has been filed with BSE. Please also refer Note-27 to the Standalone Financial Statements for related party disclosures. The Board has formulated and adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy for the purpose of identification, monitoring and reporting related party transactions. The policy is available on Companys website at https://www.fsl.co.in/statutory-disclosure. php MATERIAL CHANGES, IF ANY No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial relate and the date of this report. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURT/ TRIBUNALS No Significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals during the financial year 2023-24 impacting the going concern status and company operations in future. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace and has in place an Internal Complaint Committee to redress the complaints and circumstances regarding the behavior of sexual harassment at workplace. The Policy for the same is framed for the benefit of its employees. There were no complaints received from any employee during the year under review. Details of the total reported and closed cases pertaining to incidents under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 are as follows: • Number of cases reported during the year: Nil • Number of cases closed during the year: Nil • Numbers of cases open as on March 31,2024: Nil PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEE AND RELATED DISCLOSURE The applicable information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees are as under: i. Ratio of remuneration of each director to the median employee

s is 9.1:1 No Director except Mr. Mandeep Sandhu receives any remuneration from the Company. ii. Percentage increase in remuneration of each director, CFO, CEO, CS or Manager, if any in the Financial Year: 0% iii. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the Financial Year: 0% iv. The total number of permanent employees on the rolls of company as on March 31,2024: 3 v. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the Managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration: The average increase in salaries of employees in the 2023-24 was 5%. Percentage increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was 40% vi. The remuneration paid to Chairman & Managing director as per Schedule V of the Companies Act 2013 and as per remuneration policy of the Company. vii. Employed throughout the year and were in receipt of remuneration not less than Rs. One Crore and Two Lacs - NIL viii. Employed for a part of year and were in receipt of remuneration not less than Rs. Eight Lacs and Fifty Thousand per month - NIL PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED During the year under review, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees or investments made covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO Particulars relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption stipulated in the Companies (Accounts), 2014 are not applicable to the Company. The Company does not have any foreign exchange earnings and expenditure. LISTING The Equity shares of the Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The Annual Listing Fees have been paid for the Financial Year 2023-24. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY During the year under review, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Audit Committee evaluates the internal financial control system periodically. CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 During the year under review, there was no application filed by or against the Company for corporate insolvency process under IBC before the NCLT ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT WITH ANY BANK OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution. INVESTOR RELATIONS Your Company always endeavors to keep the time of response to shareholders request / grievance at the minimum. Priority is accorded to address all the issues raised by the shareholders and provide them a satisfactory reply at the earliest possible time. The Shareholders

Grievance Committee of the Board meets periodically and reviews the status of the Shareholders