Futuristic Solutions Ltd Summary

Futuristic Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on 21st September 1983 under the name of Moral Leasing Pvt. Ltd.. Subsequently the status of the Company got changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 23rd September 1983. The Company came out with its Public Issue in year 1984 and got listed at Delhi Stock Exchange. After Public Issue, the Company twice offered shares to their shareholders on Right basis in year 1988 and 2000 respectively. In 2002, the name of the Company was changed from Moral Leasing Ltd to Futuristic Solutions Ltd. The Capital of the Company was further increased by Preferential Issue and Bonus Issue.Incorporated in 1983, the Company started business of leasing. The present Management took over the Company in 1987 and proceeded with the then business of leasing. The present Management in early nineties envisaged the concept of providing futuristic solutions of arbitration cases, and then put in practice, has acquired success. With the passage of time and the development of new ideas the first agreement in the present field was executed on 2nd January, 1993. Since then the Company followed the process of Asset Reconstruction i.e recovery of disputed debts, purchase, sale, discounting and dealing in actionable claims, disputed debts, recoverable debts etc which has emerged as the main stay of the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the process of dispute resolutions and deals in debts/ claims/arbitration. Its main business is to provide futuristic solutions of arbitration cases, recovery of disputed debts, purchase, sale, discounting and dealing in actionable claims, disputed debts, recoverable debts etc.For the development and construction of the infrastructure in India, the Government enters into contract with the Construction companies for the construction of the various Infrastructure Projects like Construction of flyovers etc. On the completion of the contract, several times there arises a dispute over payments due to technical configuration. The parties like Construction companies etc, who originally makes a claim on the Government like to settle their matter of claim because it is difficult and very time consuming for them to pursue same. The companies having engaged in this business (such as Futuristic Solutions) having high level of technical and legal expertise propose to purchase these claims through a Deed of Assignment in its favour and pursue it with the Government through legal agencies for final recovery. Their professionals analyse the correct position of the dispute and compute the real value of the disputed claim. The Company and their Directors have acquired this expertise over the years. Success of these companies depends upon the expertise of their professionals.