To the Members of

G.D TRADING AND AGENCIES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited financial statements of G.D Trading and Agencies Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

We draw attention to in the financial statements which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of Rs. 1.70 /- lacs for the year ended 31st March 2024 as of that date, the Company Total Liabilities exceeded its Total assets as on 31st March, 2024. As per Financial Statement these events or conditions, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. As stated therein, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis, based on management confirmation that company is in the process of adding new lines of business. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter a) Loan and advances given & taken are subject to confirmation, reconciliation, adjustment & provisions, if any which may arise out of confirmation and reconciliation. However as per the management no provision is required as the balances are considered goods and recoverable. b) Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The key Audit Matter How was the matters addressed in our Audit All financial and other Assets and Liabilities valued at cost by Company Our audit procedures with regard to valuation of assets and liability as per IND AS Accounting Standard we found that cost represents the best estimate of fair value of assets and liability. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 however software used does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and , in doing so , consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit , or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance,(Changes in Equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “ Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143

(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the no remuneration was paid by the Company to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigation as at March. 31, 2024 having impact on its financial position; i

i. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and ii

i. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the year. Hence, compliance of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 however software used does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same software has operated throughout the year for recording all the relevant transactions.

For Maheshwari & Associates Chartered Accountants [Firms Registration Number : 311008E] Sd/- CA. Adityanarayan Somani Partner Membership No: 138456 UDIN : 24138456BKCOPW7148 Place: Mumbai Date: 16/05/2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of G.D Trading and Agencies Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:

(a). No Property; Plant & Equipment is held by the company. Therefore, sub-clause (a),(b), (c), (d), and (e), of the provision of clause (i) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

ii) (a) There is no inventory held by company. Therefore, sub-clause (a), and (b), of the provision of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not taken any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions at any point of time during the year on the basis of security of current assets.

iii) (a) The company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or provided any guarantee or security, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Act and hence sub-clause (a), (b), (c), (d), (e), and (f) of clause (iii) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, made any investments or provided any guarantee or security which requires compliance of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts deemed to be deposits within the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

vi) Maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed for the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company.

vii) (a) There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable., Therefore, the provisions of clause (vii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures performed by us, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Any funds raised by the company for short term purposes are not utilised for any long term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture company. Hence, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment/ private placement of share or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year and accordingly provisions of clause (x) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable.

xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report on fraud under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions which the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) The Company does not have an internal audit system though mandated under section 138 of the Act. Hence reporting under the provisions of Clause 3 (xiv) could not be made.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934(2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group [as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016] and accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has incurred cash losses of Rs 1.7 lakhs in the financial year under audit and Rs 7.22 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) Since section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

Reporting under clause xxi of the Order is not applicable at the standalone level of reporting.

For Maheshwari & Associates Chartered Accountants [Firms Registration Number : 311008E] Sd/- CA. Adityanarayan Somani Partner Membership No: 138456 UDIN : 24138456BKCOPW7148 Place: MUMBAI Date: 16/05/2024

“Annexure-B” to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of G.D Trading and Agencies Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of G.D Trading & Agencies Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance notes require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.