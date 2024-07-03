iifl-logo-icon 1
G D Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Price

196.8
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:51:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open196.8
  • Day's High196.8
  • 52 Wk High192.95
  • Prev. Close192.95
  • Day's Low196.8
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E73.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.39
  • EPS2.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)268.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G D Trading & Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

196.8

Prev. Close

192.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

196.8

Day's Low

196.8

52 Week's High

192.95

52 Week's Low

15

Book Value

8.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

268.12

P/E

73.65

EPS

2.62

Divi. Yield

0

G D Trading & Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

RRP Semiconductor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

RRP Semiconductor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.28%

Non-Promoter- 98.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G D Trading & Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0

Reserves

-8.39

-8.37

-8.3

-8.23

Net Worth

-7.79

-7.77

-7.7

-8.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.06

-0.01

-0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

G D Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G D Trading & Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Somani

Non Executive Director

Bharat Somani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Asha Pal

Independent Director

Sejal Yerapale

Additional Director

Rajendra Chodankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G D Trading & Agencies Ltd

Summary

RRP Semiconductor Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of G D Trading & Agencies Limited on May 28, 1980. The Company has changed its name from G D Trading and Agencies Limited to RRP Semiconductor Limited in 2023-24. Initially, the Company engaged in various type of business like Investment and Trading in Shares and Securities. RRP Electronics, Maharashtras first semiconductor manufacturing OSAT Plant, committed to unity, inspiration, and innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology and superior solutions. At RRP Electronics, the state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility is designed to deliver the highest quality and precision in every step of the production process. Inspired by innovators, the Company envisions pioneering the future of semiconductor industries. It provide comprehensive solutions in wafer fabrication, crystal growth and semiconductor packaging.In 2023-24, the Company has changed its main objects and ventured in to new business of Electronics devices and Semiconductor. Through an open offer and in compliance with regulation 3 and 4 of SEBI SAST Regulations 2011, the Company has changed its management by Ms. Ira Mishra in April, 2024.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RRP Semiconductor Ltd share price today?

The RRP Semiconductor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹196.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is ₹268.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is 73.65 and 22.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RRP Semiconductor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is ₹15 and ₹192.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

RRP Semiconductor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1186.33%, 6 Month at 772.29%, 3 Month at 239.34% and 1 Month at 54.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.72 %

