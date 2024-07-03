Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹196.8
Prev. Close₹192.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹196.8
Day's Low₹196.8
52 Week's High₹192.95
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹8.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)268.12
P/E73.65
EPS2.62
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0
Reserves
-8.39
-8.37
-8.3
-8.23
Net Worth
-7.79
-7.77
-7.7
-8.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.06
-0.01
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Somani
Non Executive Director
Bharat Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Asha Pal
Independent Director
Sejal Yerapale
Additional Director
Rajendra Chodankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G D Trading & Agencies Ltd
Summary
RRP Semiconductor Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of G D Trading & Agencies Limited on May 28, 1980. The Company has changed its name from G D Trading and Agencies Limited to RRP Semiconductor Limited in 2023-24. Initially, the Company engaged in various type of business like Investment and Trading in Shares and Securities. RRP Electronics, Maharashtras first semiconductor manufacturing OSAT Plant, committed to unity, inspiration, and innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology and superior solutions. At RRP Electronics, the state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility is designed to deliver the highest quality and precision in every step of the production process. Inspired by innovators, the Company envisions pioneering the future of semiconductor industries. It provide comprehensive solutions in wafer fabrication, crystal growth and semiconductor packaging.In 2023-24, the Company has changed its main objects and ventured in to new business of Electronics devices and Semiconductor. Through an open offer and in compliance with regulation 3 and 4 of SEBI SAST Regulations 2011, the Company has changed its management by Ms. Ira Mishra in April, 2024.
Read More
The RRP Semiconductor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹196.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is ₹268.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is 73.65 and 22.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RRP Semiconductor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is ₹15 and ₹192.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RRP Semiconductor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1186.33%, 6 Month at 772.29%, 3 Month at 239.34% and 1 Month at 54.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.