G D Trading & Agencies Ltd AGM

221.45
(1.98%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

G D Trad&Agency CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Aug 202411 Jul 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 and as per Regulations 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Beneficial Owners / Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 22 August, 2024 to Wednesday, 28 August, 2024 (both days inclusive) and Company has fixed Wednesday, 21 August,2024 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and to attend the Annual General Mccting ; Enclosed herewith details and Intimation for 44th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024) THE 44TH AGM OF THE COMPANY WAS HELD TODAY AT 02:00 PM. THROUGH VC . ENCLOSED HEREWITH OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS OF THE AGM. ENCLOSED HEREWITH AGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)

