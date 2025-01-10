G D Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0
Reserves
-8.39
-8.37
-8.3
-8.23
Net Worth
-7.79
-7.77
-7.7
-8.13
Minority Interest
Debt
8
7.77
7.93
7.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.2
0
0.22
-0.27
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.19
0
-0.01
-0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.38
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.03
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
0.22
0
-0.01
-0.01
No Record Found
