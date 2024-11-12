Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of RRP Semiconductor Limited (formerly known as G D Trading and Agencies Limited) (Company) for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following matters; 1) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 3) Any other item if any. Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same. In continuation of our previous Board Meeting Intimation dated 07th November, 2024 for Board Meeting to be held on 12-11-2024, the Board Meeting now deferred to 14-11-2024 at 04:00 pm (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30/09/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 02 2024 at 05:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Appointment of Statutory Auditor 2) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Friday Aug 02nd, 2024 at 05.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, the Board has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointed M/S. PAMS & Associates (ICAI Firm Registration No: 316079E) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for a first term of five years subject to the approval of members in ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday July 08 2024 at 05:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and and LRR report thereon; and 2) Any other item. G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our previous intimation dated July 02, 2024 for board meeting to be held on July 08, 2024 the board meeting deferred to July 11, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. for non-availability of Board of Directors due to heavy rain in the city (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024) Appointment of CFO Ms Sejal Nilesh Patel attached herewith Annexure-3 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Financial Result for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 along with Revised Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to take note of /consider and approve the following matters(s): 1) To appoint Managing Director of the Company; 2) To appoint Chief Financial Officer of the Company; 3) To reconstitute the Board of the company as per provision of Corporate Governance given in SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015; 4) To consider and approve Board Report and Secretarial Audit report of the Company for FY 2023-24; 5) To approve notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24; 6) To approve Related Party Transactions; 7) Any other item if any. G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of 02nd July, 2024 is adjourned and to be held on Friday, 5TH July, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, to take note of /consider and approve the following matters(s): 1) To appoint Managing Director of the Company; 2) To appoint Chief Financial Officer of the Company; 3) To reconstitute the Board of the company as per provision of Corporate Governance given in SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015; 4) To consider and approve Board Report and Secretarial Audit report of the Company for FY 2023-24; 5) To approve notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24; 6)To approve Related Party Transactions; 7) Appointment of New Auditor; 8) Any other item, if any. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) IN ADDITION TO INTIMATION DATED 02ND JULY, 2024 REGARDING RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.07.2024) REVISED BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR MEETING DATED 05TH JULY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 05th June 2024 at 6:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following matters: 1) Allotment upto 3900000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a price not less than Rs. 12/- to Non Promoters on preferential basis; 2) To make necessary Listing Application to BSE; 3) Any other item if any. Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(d) and 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Wednesday, 05th June, 2024 at 6.00 PM at the registered office of the Company. The Board has approved Allotment of 39,00,000 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 12/- per share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 28 May 2024

G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 31ST May 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(d) and 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Friday, 31st May 2024 at 5.00 PM at the registered office of the Company. The Board has approved Allotment of 96,24,000 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 12/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05..2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 6 May 2024

G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 16TH May 2024 at 02.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; and 4. Any other item; In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Thursday May 16th, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; and 4. Any other item; 5. To consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Preferential Issue of shares Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Fund raising 2. Increase of Authorized Capital of the Company ; 3. Change of Object of the Company ; 4. To take note of approval / reservation of name RRP SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED as received from ROC, CRC and consequently take necessary approval/ action for change of name of the Company under Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. 5. Appointment / Resignation of Director; 6. To borrowing of money from Director/ proposed Directors by way of loan with an option to convert the Loan into equity shares. 7. Redemption of Pref. Shares; 8. Related Party Transactions ; 9. To consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Board in their meeting approved following matters: Attached BM outcome. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:40 P.M Enclosed herewith the Annexure III giving details about Appointment as per SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

G.D.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday 6th April 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. Board meeting was conducted today and various agendas were approved APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.04.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR 26TH MARCH, 2024

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024