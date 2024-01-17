|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|11 Jul 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 and as per Regulations 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Beneficial Owners / Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 22 August, 2024 to Wednesday, 28 August, 2024 (both days inclusive) and Company has fixed Wednesday, 21 August,2024 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and to attend the Annual General Mccting ;
