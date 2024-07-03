iifl-logo-icon 1
G D Trading & Agencies Ltd Company Summary

G D Trading & Agencies Ltd Summary

RRP Semiconductor Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of G D Trading & Agencies Limited on May 28, 1980. The Company has changed its name from G D Trading and Agencies Limited to RRP Semiconductor Limited in 2023-24. Initially, the Company engaged in various type of business like Investment and Trading in Shares and Securities. RRP Electronics, Maharashtras first semiconductor manufacturing OSAT Plant, committed to unity, inspiration, and innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology and superior solutions. At RRP Electronics, the state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility is designed to deliver the highest quality and precision in every step of the production process. Inspired by innovators, the Company envisions pioneering the future of semiconductor industries. It provide comprehensive solutions in wafer fabrication, crystal growth and semiconductor packaging.In 2023-24, the Company has changed its main objects and ventured in to new business of Electronics devices and Semiconductor. Through an open offer and in compliance with regulation 3 and 4 of SEBI SAST Regulations 2011, the Company has changed its management by Ms. Ira Mishra in April, 2024.

