To the Members of GG Automotive Gears limited Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of GG Automotive Gears limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity as at March 31, 2024 and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Adoption of Ind AS 116 Leases Ind AS 116 introduces a new lease accounting model since 2019-20 wherein lessees are required to recognise a right- of- use (ROU) asset and a lease liability arising from a lease on the balance sheet. The lease liabilities are initially measured by discounting future lease payments during the lease term as per the contract/ arrangement The company has adopted the IND AS 116 since 2019-20. During the year certain leases are closed pre-maturely and accordingly changes are recognized in Financial Statements in (ROU) Assets and lease liability. Refer note no.27 to Financial Statements.

Information other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of director is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind. AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resultingfrom error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financialcontrols relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls systemin place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys abilityto continue as a going concern. If we concludethat a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the auditevidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters,the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For M/s. S. N. Gadiya & Co Chartered Accountants, Sd/- S N Gadiya (Proprietor) Membership No-71229 Date: 23/05/2024 FRN-002052C Place: Indore UDIN NO: 24071229BKCQYO9287

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GG AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GG AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance 168 Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that : (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For M/s. S. N. Gadiya & Co Chartered Accountants, Sd/- S N Gadiya (Proprietor) Membership No-71229 Date: 23/05/2024 FRN-002052C Place: Indore UDIN NO: 24071229BKCQYO9287

ANNEXURE “B” REFERRED TO IN POINT 1 OF REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF THE REPORT OF THE AUDITORS ON THE ACCOUNTS OF GG AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

3(i) Property, Plant and Equipment (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and in accordance with the confirmation provided by the management there was no material discrepancy found on such verification; (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company; (d) There was no revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year under audit; (e) There have been no proceedings found initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made there under; 3(ii) Inventories (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted as at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and the procedure adopted for such verification by the management is found appropriate. As per the information provided by the management, there was no major discrepancy noticed during the course of verification; (b) The company has been enjoying working capital limits in excess of 5 Crore Rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The company has been regular in filing quarterly returns and other statements required by the bank and those are in agreement with the books of account of the company;

3(iii) Investments, guarantees, loans and advances

The company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or un-secured, to companies, firms, LLPs or any other party except bank guarantees in favour of Govt. Departments and advances for supplies in normal course of business which are not prejudicial to the interest of the company;

3(iv) Compliance of section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

The company has adhered to the provisions of section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security;

3(v) Deposits U/s 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013

The company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits and thereby the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of The Companies Act and the Rules framed there under as well as directives issued by Reserve Bank of India have been complied with;

3(vi) Maintenance of cost records

The company is not covered under the clause regarding maintenance of cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013;

3(vii) Statutory dues

The company is regular in depositing statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities except followings which have not been deposited or deposited under protest since the demand is sub-judice being in appeal:

Particulars Name of statute Income Tax PF Amount 1640540 1182277 Period to which the amount relates A.Y. 2013-14 March 2002 to June 2009 Forum where the dispute is pending CIT Mumbai Registrar, EPFAT, Jabalpur Due date for payment Already Paid Not specified Arrears in amount at the balance sheet date Nil 1182277 Reason for arrears N.A. Disputed

3(viii) Unrecorded transactions

During the course of audit, we have not come across any transaction not recorded in the books of account required to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under The Income Tax Act, 1961;

3(ix) Long term funds and its utilization

The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the (a) payment of interest thereon to any lender;

The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial (b) institution or other lender;

As per our scrutiny, term loans borrowed during the year were applied for the (c) purpose for which the loans were obtained;

We have not come across any instance of fund raised on short term basis having (d) been utilized for long term purposes;

The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to (e) meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in (f) its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

3(x) Public Money and Preferential Allotments

The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and therefore we have no (a) comments to offer whether the raised funds were applied for the purposes for which those are raised;

The company has issued 415000 equity shares fully paid (face value) Rs 10/- each issued on preferential basis at Rs. 60/- each during the year. and there is no contravention of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013; (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares of convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

3(xi) Fraud, Fraudulent Transactions and Whistle Blowing

We have not noticed any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company which (a) has been reported during the year;

We have not come across an instance of fraud while performing our duties as an (b) Auditor which is required to be reported under sub-section (12) of section 143 of The Companies Act, 2013;

We have not found any whistle blower complaint received during the year by the (c) company;

3(xii) Compliance of Provisions related to Nidhi Companies

The provisions related to a Nidhi company are not applicable to the company being not a Nidhi Company;

3(xiii) Related party transactions

All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, where applicable and relevant details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

3(xiv) Internal audit under section 138 of The Companies Act, 2013

The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and (a) nature of its business;

The reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit are placed on record (b) and reviewed by us before finalizing the audit report;

3(xv) Non cash transactions

During the course of our random checking, we have not come across any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with directors by the company or vice versa;

3(xvi) NBFC related provisions

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2) of 1934 since the company has neither conducted any Non- banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities nor investment activities;

3(xvii) Cash losses

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

3(xviii) Resignation of auditor

There has not been any resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year under audit;

3(xix) Financial Ratio Analysis

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of the Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report about the companys capability of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

3(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of The Companies Act, 2013

It is not applicable to the company for the year under audit;

3(xxi) Consideration of consolidate components

We have no comments to offer under this paragraph of CARO being no consolidation of financial statements during the year under audit;