iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G G Automotive Gears Ltd Share Price

160.5
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.05
  • Day's High164.05
  • 52 Wk High186
  • Prev. Close163.9
  • Day's Low160.45
  • 52 Wk Low 76
  • Turnover (lac)9.25
  • P/E26.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.58
  • EPS6.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G G Automotive Gears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

164.05

Prev. Close

163.9

Turnover(Lac.)

9.25

Day's High

164.05

Day's Low

160.45

52 Week's High

186

52 Week's Low

76

Book Value

46.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.72

P/E

26.06

EPS

6.29

Divi. Yield

0

G G Automotive Gears Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

G G Automotive Gears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

G G Automotive Gears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.08%

Foreign: 0.08%

Indian: 36.39%

Non-Promoter- 63.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G G Automotive Gears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.82

7.92

7.92

7.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.92

14.42

12.48

12.06

Net Worth

31.74

22.34

20.4

19.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

47.5

30.06

56.1

42.34

yoy growth (%)

58.03

-46.41

32.48

50.61

Raw materials

-24.25

-14.86

-28.78

-19.34

As % of sales

51.05

49.43

51.31

45.67

Employee costs

-7.04

-5.7

-6.73

-4.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.41

-2.91

2.96

3.63

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.08

-3.12

-2.78

Tax paid

0

0.45

-1.23

-1

Working capital

5.1

-2.9

3.32

6.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.03

-46.41

32.48

50.61

Op profit growth

200.43

-77.39

8.57

149.95

EBIT growth

-418.33

-115

10.17

216.19

Net profit growth

-116.92

-241.93

-34.21

227.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

G G Automotive Gears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G G Automotive Gears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kennedy R Gajra

Independent Director

Shailendra Ajmera

Independent Director

Pravin Kumar Shishodiya

Independent Director

Ruchi Sogani

Whole-time Director

Anmol Gajra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lata Narang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G G Automotive Gears Ltd

Summary

G.G Automotive Gears Ltd was incorporated in Feb.74 as a private limited company, was converted into a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by the Gajra family of Bombay. The Company is engaged in design, manufacture, supply and servicing of Railway Gears & Pinions, Industrial Gear, Industrial Gear Boxes. It also undertakes to manufacture of traction gears as a strategic shift from its traditional business of automotive gears.The Company started manufacturing gear box housing and other type of housing for automobile vehicles in 1978. Subsequently, it started manufacturing precision gears for the Indian Railways, industrial gears for cooling towers and in various process industries like cement, steel and sugar. In 1993, it started manufacturing industrial gear boxes for oil extraction plant, gears for plastic extrusion machines and material handling equipment for Port Trusts.A project for manufacturing locomotive gears and gear pumps with an installed capacity of 3000 p.a. each was completed during 1995. BHEL, Indian Railways, Uranium Corporation, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, etc, are some of its reputed customers. The company successfully entered the export market by securing a trial order from General Electric, US.In 2000-01 the company PPAP (Production Part & approval Process) milestone of General Motors Corporation, USA, The company launched Hydraulic Gear Pumps for Loaders/Earthmovers on trial basis.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G G Automotive Gears Ltd share price today?

The G G Automotive Gears Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of G G Automotive Gears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G G Automotive Gears Ltd is ₹133.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G G Automotive Gears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G G Automotive Gears Ltd is 26.06 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G G Automotive Gears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G G Automotive Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G G Automotive Gears Ltd is ₹76 and ₹186 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G G Automotive Gears Ltd?

G G Automotive Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.95%, 3 Years at 66.91%, 1 Year at 49.75%, 6 Month at 0.06%, 3 Month at 15.87% and 1 Month at 4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G G Automotive Gears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G G Automotive Gears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR G G Automotive Gears Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.