SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹164.05
Prev. Close₹163.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.25
Day's High₹164.05
Day's Low₹160.45
52 Week's High₹186
52 Week's Low₹76
Book Value₹46.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.72
P/E26.06
EPS6.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
7.92
7.92
7.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.92
14.42
12.48
12.06
Net Worth
31.74
22.34
20.4
19.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
47.5
30.06
56.1
42.34
yoy growth (%)
58.03
-46.41
32.48
50.61
Raw materials
-24.25
-14.86
-28.78
-19.34
As % of sales
51.05
49.43
51.31
45.67
Employee costs
-7.04
-5.7
-6.73
-4.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.41
-2.91
2.96
3.63
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.08
-3.12
-2.78
Tax paid
0
0.45
-1.23
-1
Working capital
5.1
-2.9
3.32
6.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.03
-46.41
32.48
50.61
Op profit growth
200.43
-77.39
8.57
149.95
EBIT growth
-418.33
-115
10.17
216.19
Net profit growth
-116.92
-241.93
-34.21
227.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kennedy R Gajra
Independent Director
Shailendra Ajmera
Independent Director
Pravin Kumar Shishodiya
Independent Director
Ruchi Sogani
Whole-time Director
Anmol Gajra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lata Narang
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G G Automotive Gears Ltd
Summary
G.G Automotive Gears Ltd was incorporated in Feb.74 as a private limited company, was converted into a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by the Gajra family of Bombay. The Company is engaged in design, manufacture, supply and servicing of Railway Gears & Pinions, Industrial Gear, Industrial Gear Boxes. It also undertakes to manufacture of traction gears as a strategic shift from its traditional business of automotive gears.The Company started manufacturing gear box housing and other type of housing for automobile vehicles in 1978. Subsequently, it started manufacturing precision gears for the Indian Railways, industrial gears for cooling towers and in various process industries like cement, steel and sugar. In 1993, it started manufacturing industrial gear boxes for oil extraction plant, gears for plastic extrusion machines and material handling equipment for Port Trusts.A project for manufacturing locomotive gears and gear pumps with an installed capacity of 3000 p.a. each was completed during 1995. BHEL, Indian Railways, Uranium Corporation, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, etc, are some of its reputed customers. The company successfully entered the export market by securing a trial order from General Electric, US.In 2000-01 the company PPAP (Production Part & approval Process) milestone of General Motors Corporation, USA, The company launched Hydraulic Gear Pumps for Loaders/Earthmovers on trial basis.
The G G Automotive Gears Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G G Automotive Gears Ltd is ₹133.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G G Automotive Gears Ltd is 26.06 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G G Automotive Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G G Automotive Gears Ltd is ₹76 and ₹186 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G G Automotive Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.95%, 3 Years at 66.91%, 1 Year at 49.75%, 6 Month at 0.06%, 3 Month at 15.87% and 1 Month at 4.76%.
