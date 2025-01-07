iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Automotive Gears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

163.9
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

47.5

30.06

56.1

42.34

yoy growth (%)

58.03

-46.41

32.48

50.61

Raw materials

-24.25

-14.86

-28.78

-19.34

As % of sales

51.05

49.43

51.31

45.67

Employee costs

-7.04

-5.7

-6.73

-4.69

As % of sales

14.83

18.97

12

11.07

Other costs

-10.41

-7.57

-12.05

-10.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.92

25.18

21.49

24.71

Operating profit

5.78

1.92

8.52

7.84

OPM

12.17

6.4

15.18

18.53

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.08

-3.12

-2.78

Interest expense

-2.34

-2.04

-2.8

-1.6

Other income

0.2

0.29

0.38

0.17

Profit before tax

0.41

-2.91

2.96

3.63

Taxes

0

0.45

-1.23

-1

Tax rate

-0.33

-15.68

-41.7

-27.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.41

-2.45

1.73

2.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.41

-2.45

1.73

2.63

yoy growth (%)

-116.92

-241.93

-34.21

227.98

NPM

0.87

-8.17

3.08

6.21

