Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
47.5
30.06
56.1
42.34
yoy growth (%)
58.03
-46.41
32.48
50.61
Raw materials
-24.25
-14.86
-28.78
-19.34
As % of sales
51.05
49.43
51.31
45.67
Employee costs
-7.04
-5.7
-6.73
-4.69
As % of sales
14.83
18.97
12
11.07
Other costs
-10.41
-7.57
-12.05
-10.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.92
25.18
21.49
24.71
Operating profit
5.78
1.92
8.52
7.84
OPM
12.17
6.4
15.18
18.53
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.08
-3.12
-2.78
Interest expense
-2.34
-2.04
-2.8
-1.6
Other income
0.2
0.29
0.38
0.17
Profit before tax
0.41
-2.91
2.96
3.63
Taxes
0
0.45
-1.23
-1
Tax rate
-0.33
-15.68
-41.7
-27.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.41
-2.45
1.73
2.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.41
-2.45
1.73
2.63
yoy growth (%)
-116.92
-241.93
-34.21
227.98
NPM
0.87
-8.17
3.08
6.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.