G G Automotive Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.41
-2.91
2.96
3.63
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.08
-3.12
-2.78
Tax paid
0
0.45
-1.23
-1
Working capital
5.1
-2.9
3.32
6.83
Other operating items
Operating
2.28
-8.43
1.92
6.67
Capital expenditure
1.6
1.38
4.09
14.79
Free cash flow
3.88
-7.05
6.01
21.46
Equity raised
24.12
29.03
21.97
13.51
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
26.9
11.73
6.79
22.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.9
33.7
34.78
57.54
