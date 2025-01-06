iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Automotive Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

G G Automotive FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.41

-2.91

2.96

3.63

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.08

-3.12

-2.78

Tax paid

0

0.45

-1.23

-1

Working capital

5.1

-2.9

3.32

6.83

Other operating items

Operating

2.28

-8.43

1.92

6.67

Capital expenditure

1.6

1.38

4.09

14.79

Free cash flow

3.88

-7.05

6.01

21.46

Equity raised

24.12

29.03

21.97

13.51

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

26.9

11.73

6.79

22.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.9

33.7

34.78

57.54

