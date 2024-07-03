G G Automotive Gears Ltd Summary

G.G Automotive Gears Ltd was incorporated in Feb.74 as a private limited company, was converted into a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by the Gajra family of Bombay. The Company is engaged in design, manufacture, supply and servicing of Railway Gears & Pinions, Industrial Gear, Industrial Gear Boxes. It also undertakes to manufacture of traction gears as a strategic shift from its traditional business of automotive gears.The Company started manufacturing gear box housing and other type of housing for automobile vehicles in 1978. Subsequently, it started manufacturing precision gears for the Indian Railways, industrial gears for cooling towers and in various process industries like cement, steel and sugar. In 1993, it started manufacturing industrial gear boxes for oil extraction plant, gears for plastic extrusion machines and material handling equipment for Port Trusts.A project for manufacturing locomotive gears and gear pumps with an installed capacity of 3000 p.a. each was completed during 1995. BHEL, Indian Railways, Uranium Corporation, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, etc, are some of its reputed customers. The company successfully entered the export market by securing a trial order from General Electric, US.In 2000-01 the company PPAP (Production Part & approval Process) milestone of General Motors Corporation, USA, The company launched Hydraulic Gear Pumps for Loaders/Earthmovers on trial basis.