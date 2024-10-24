|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|Quarterly Results
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|G.G.AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereof. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in pursuance of regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Half Year ended as on 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|As per attachment. Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|As per attachment
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|G.G.AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|G.G.AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. 1. Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report in pursuance of regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for Quarter and year Ended 31st, March, 2024. 2. Re- appointment of Mr. Kennedy Ram Gajra (DIN No. 02092206) as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f from 1st July, 2024 subject to Shareholders Approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The meeting was concluded at 4.30 P.M. You are requested to kindly take it on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|G.G.AUTOMOTIVE GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company G. G. Automotive Gears Limited will be held on Thursday 18th January 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 2-A I. S. Gajra Industrial Area-1 A. B. Road Dewas Madhya Pradesh - 455001 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. You are requested to kindly take it on your records. With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, G. G. Automotive Gears Limited held today, i.e., Thursday, 18th January, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. considered and approved the following: 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and Nine month ended 31st December, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. The meeting was concluded at 5.00 P.M. You are requested to kindly take it on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)
