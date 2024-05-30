To the Members of G. G. Dandekar Properties Limited,

(Formerly known as G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Limited)

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of G. G. Dandekar Properties Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income),the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1 Contingent liabilities / provisions in relation to tax litigations: Our audit procedures included the following: There are some litigations pending before various forums against the Company. The Company has received certain demand orders and notices under direct tax laws which the Company is contesting. We identified this as a key matter as the estimate of these amounts involve a significant degree of management judgement and high estimation uncertainty. •Obtained an understanding, assessed, and tested the internal control environment relating to the identification, recognition, and measurement of provisions for disputes and disclosures of contingent liabilities in relation to tax litigations • Obtained details of ongoing and completed tax assessments, demands and other litigations issued by tax authorities, from the management. • Reviewed the orders/notices received from tax authorities and held discussion with management to understand managements assessment of the quantification and likelihood of significant exposures and the provision required for specific cases. Analysed the managements estimates related to the recognized provisions for disputes and disclosures of contingent liabilities in relation to tax litigations and uncertain tax positions in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon (Other Information)

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. •

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order. 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we enclose in "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31 March,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31 March,2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements in Note No. 36to the Standalone Financial Statements;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c) There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended

(I) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

For C N K J B M S& Associates,

Chartered Accountants,

[F.R.No. 139786 - W]

Sd/-

Bageshri Khadilkar

Partner

M. N.: 139656

UDIN: 24139656BKARFK3570

Date : 30.05.2024

Place : Pune

"Annexure - A" to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(I) a) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has physically verified all its PPE during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its PPE (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits at any points of time during the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Companyhas not given loans, made investments, or given guarantees which are covered by the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules framed thereunder, and therefore, the provisions of the said directives, sections or rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Provisions of maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company, thereforeclause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, the

Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute other than those mentioned below:

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs)

Statute Nature of dues Amount involved Amount unpaid Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 394.34 394.34 AY 1993-94 Bombay High Court 3.40 3.40 AY 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax 67.79 51.09 AY 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate 281.81 281.81 AY 2013-14 Tribunal, Nagpur 3.67 3.67 AY 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Wealth Tax Act, 1957 Wealth Tax 22.64 22.64 AY 2007-08 to AY 2013-14 Commissioner of Wealth Tax (Appeals)

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us,

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings from any lender or payment of interest thereon;

(b) the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) term loan was applied by the Company for the purpose for which the loan was obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence reporting requirement under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) and accordingly the reporting requirement under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, during the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have not come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly reporting requirement under clauses 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been properly disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS 24 -Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, hence the reporting requirement under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly clauses 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Further, the Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 113.56 lakhs in the current financial year.The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

For C N K J B M S& Associates,

Chartered Accountants,

[F.R.No. 139786 - W]

Sd/-

Bageshri Khadilkar

Partner

M. N.: 139656

UDIN: 24139656BKARFK3570

Date : 30.05.2024

Place : Pune

"Annexure-B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 (A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of G. G. Dandekar Properties Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI)(the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013 (the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls were established and maintained and whether controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For C N K J B M S& Associates,

Chartered Accountants,

[F.R.No. 139786 - W]

Sd/-

Bageshri Khadilkar

Partner

M. N.: 139656

UDIN: 24139656BKARFK3570

Date : 30.05.2024

Place : Pune