Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹115
Prev. Close₹115
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹115
Day's Low₹114.05
52 Week's High₹162.8
52 Week's Low₹87.4
Book Value₹96.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.45
50.79
54.25
38.78
Net Worth
46.93
51.27
54.73
39.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.57
4.2
8.8
12.51
yoy growth (%)
8.65
-52.2
-29.68
18.8
Raw materials
-3.06
-2.32
-5.39
-7.31
As % of sales
67.03
55.37
61.25
58.4
Employee costs
-1.6
-1.96
-2.82
-3.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.12
-3.66
-3.81
-2.52
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.75
-1.15
-1.32
Tax paid
-0.02
0.25
-0.79
-0.02
Working capital
3.45
-0.96
2.08
-1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.65
-52.2
-29.68
18.8
Op profit growth
-61.7
-6.45
184.44
-74.5
EBIT growth
-69.45
2.06
59.66
-43.46
Net profit growth
-66.35
-26.17
81.56
-39.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.96
2.51
0
4.57
4.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.96
2.51
0
4.57
4.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.73
0.36
19.94
0.82
0.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Pranav V Deshpande
Independent Director
Rahul Kothari
Independent Director
Sanket Deshpande
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashwini Paranjape
Non Executive Director
Vibha Surana
Non Executive Director
Purab Gujar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G G Dandekar Properties Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 8 December, 1938, G G Dandekar Properties Limited was promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines at Khadki, Pune. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Food Processing Machineries. The Company entered into a collaboration with F H Schuh, Germany, to manufacture modern rice mills in India.In year 1994-95, GGD issued 15,166 equity shares of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 2427.61, as fully paid, to Kirloskar Oil Engines. During the year 1997-98, as part of the research & development the company developed and manufactured paddy seperator machine with 48 compartments having higher capacity.The Company during the year 2022-23, purchased pre-leased commercial property at prime location in Pune city, which drove the growth of Punes urban infrastructure.
Read More
The G G Dandekar Properties Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd is ₹54.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G G Dandekar Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd is ₹87.4 and ₹162.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G G Dandekar Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.20%, 3 Years at 16.36%, 1 Year at -25.81%, 6 Month at 5.36%, 3 Month at -11.54% and 1 Month at -2.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.