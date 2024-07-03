Summary

Incorporated on 8 December, 1938, G G Dandekar Properties Limited was promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines at Khadki, Pune. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Food Processing Machineries. The Company entered into a collaboration with F H Schuh, Germany, to manufacture modern rice mills in India.In year 1994-95, GGD issued 15,166 equity shares of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 2427.61, as fully paid, to Kirloskar Oil Engines. During the year 1997-98, as part of the research & development the company developed and manufactured paddy seperator machine with 48 compartments having higher capacity.The Company during the year 2022-23, purchased pre-leased commercial property at prime location in Pune city, which drove the growth of Punes urban infrastructure.

