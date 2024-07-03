iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Share Price

114.05
(-0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open115
  • Day's High115
  • 52 Wk High162.8
  • Prev. Close115
  • Day's Low114.05
  • 52 Wk Low 87.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value96.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

115

Prev. Close

115

Turnover(Lac.)

0.49

Day's High

115

Day's Low

114.05

52 Week's High

162.8

52 Week's Low

87.4

Book Value

96.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.20%

Non-Promoter- 2.04%

Institutions: 2.04%

Non-Institutions: 37.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.45

50.79

54.25

38.78

Net Worth

46.93

51.27

54.73

39.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.57

4.2

8.8

12.51

yoy growth (%)

8.65

-52.2

-29.68

18.8

Raw materials

-3.06

-2.32

-5.39

-7.31

As % of sales

67.03

55.37

61.25

58.4

Employee costs

-1.6

-1.96

-2.82

-3.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.12

-3.66

-3.81

-2.52

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.75

-1.15

-1.32

Tax paid

-0.02

0.25

-0.79

-0.02

Working capital

3.45

-0.96

2.08

-1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.65

-52.2

-29.68

18.8

Op profit growth

-61.7

-6.45

184.44

-74.5

EBIT growth

-69.45

2.06

59.66

-43.46

Net profit growth

-66.35

-26.17

81.56

-39.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.96

2.51

0

4.57

4.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.96

2.51

0

4.57

4.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.73

0.36

19.94

0.82

0.39

View Annually Results

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G G Dandekar Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Pranav V Deshpande

Independent Director

Rahul Kothari

Independent Director

Sanket Deshpande

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashwini Paranjape

Non Executive Director

Vibha Surana

Non Executive Director

Purab Gujar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G G Dandekar Properties Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 8 December, 1938, G G Dandekar Properties Limited was promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines at Khadki, Pune. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Food Processing Machineries. The Company entered into a collaboration with F H Schuh, Germany, to manufacture modern rice mills in India.In year 1994-95, GGD issued 15,166 equity shares of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 2427.61, as fully paid, to Kirloskar Oil Engines. During the year 1997-98, as part of the research & development the company developed and manufactured paddy seperator machine with 48 compartments having higher capacity.The Company during the year 2022-23, purchased pre-leased commercial property at prime location in Pune city, which drove the growth of Punes urban infrastructure.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G G Dandekar Properties Ltd share price today?

The G G Dandekar Properties Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd is ₹54.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G G Dandekar Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd is ₹87.4 and ₹162.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd?

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.20%, 3 Years at 16.36%, 1 Year at -25.81%, 6 Month at 5.36%, 3 Month at -11.54% and 1 Month at -2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G G Dandekar Properties Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.20 %
Institutions - 2.05 %
Public - 37.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR G G Dandekar Properties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.