G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Nine Monthly Results

117.85
(5.88%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.34

1.75

1.27

3.25

3.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.34

1.75

1.27

3.25

3.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.4

19.57

0.28

0.26

Total Income

2.89

2.15

20.84

3.53

3.43

Total Expenditure

1.26

1.38

2.67

3.48

5.46

PBIDT

1.63

0.77

18.17

0.04

-2.03

Interest

0.33

0.13

0

0

0

PBDT

1.31

0.64

18.17

0.04

-2.03

Depreciation

2.08

1.75

0.4

0.51

0.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

3.11

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.22

0.43

0.78

-0.02

-0.26

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.99

-1.53

13.89

-0.44

-2.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1

-0.44

13.92

-0.05

-2.34

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.06

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.94

-0.44

13.92

-0.05

-2.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.09

-0.92

29.23

-0.11

-4.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

69.65

44

1,430.7

1.23

-64.03

PBDTM(%)

55.98

36.57

1,430.7

1.23

-64.03

PATM(%)

-42.3

-87.42

1,093.7

-13.53

-73.81

