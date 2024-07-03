G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.34
1.75
1.27
3.25
3.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.34
1.75
1.27
3.25
3.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.4
19.57
0.28
0.26
Total Income
2.89
2.15
20.84
3.53
3.43
Total Expenditure
1.26
1.38
2.67
3.48
5.46
PBIDT
1.63
0.77
18.17
0.04
-2.03
Interest
0.33
0.13
0
0
0
PBDT
1.31
0.64
18.17
0.04
-2.03
Depreciation
2.08
1.75
0.4
0.51
0.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
3.11
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.22
0.43
0.78
-0.02
-0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.99
-1.53
13.89
-0.44
-2.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1
-0.44
13.92
-0.05
-2.34
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.06
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.94
-0.44
13.92
-0.05
-2.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.09
-0.92
29.23
-0.11
-4.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.65
44
1,430.7
1.23
-64.03
PBDTM(%)
55.98
36.57
1,430.7
1.23
-64.03
PATM(%)
-42.3
-87.42
1,093.7
-13.53
-73.81
