Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.57
4.2
8.8
12.51
yoy growth (%)
8.65
-52.2
-29.68
18.8
Raw materials
-3.06
-2.32
-5.39
-7.31
As % of sales
67.03
55.37
61.25
58.4
Employee costs
-1.6
-1.96
-2.82
-3.2
As % of sales
35.13
46.66
32.07
25.6
Other costs
-1.16
-3.21
-4.11
-3.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.5
76.48
46.78
25.9
Operating profit
-1.26
-3.3
-3.53
-1.24
OPM
-27.66
-78.51
-40.11
-9.91
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.75
-1.15
-1.32
Interest expense
0
0
-0.22
-0.27
Other income
0.82
0.38
1.09
0.31
Profit before tax
-1.12
-3.66
-3.81
-2.52
Taxes
-0.02
0.25
-0.79
-0.02
Tax rate
2.34
-7.08
20.9
0.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.14
-3.4
-4.61
-2.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.14
-3.4
-4.61
-2.54
yoy growth (%)
-66.35
-26.17
81.56
-39.34
NPM
-25.08
-81.02
-52.45
-20.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.