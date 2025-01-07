iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.57

4.2

8.8

12.51

yoy growth (%)

8.65

-52.2

-29.68

18.8

Raw materials

-3.06

-2.32

-5.39

-7.31

As % of sales

67.03

55.37

61.25

58.4

Employee costs

-1.6

-1.96

-2.82

-3.2

As % of sales

35.13

46.66

32.07

25.6

Other costs

-1.16

-3.21

-4.11

-3.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.5

76.48

46.78

25.9

Operating profit

-1.26

-3.3

-3.53

-1.24

OPM

-27.66

-78.51

-40.11

-9.91

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.75

-1.15

-1.32

Interest expense

0

0

-0.22

-0.27

Other income

0.82

0.38

1.09

0.31

Profit before tax

-1.12

-3.66

-3.81

-2.52

Taxes

-0.02

0.25

-0.79

-0.02

Tax rate

2.34

-7.08

20.9

0.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.14

-3.4

-4.61

-2.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.14

-3.4

-4.61

-2.54

yoy growth (%)

-66.35

-26.17

81.56

-39.34

NPM

-25.08

-81.02

-52.45

-20.31

