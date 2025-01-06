iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

114.05
(-0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

G G Dandekar FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.12

-3.66

-3.81

-2.52

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.75

-1.15

-1.32

Tax paid

-0.02

0.25

-0.79

-0.02

Working capital

3.45

-0.96

2.08

-1.12

Other operating items

Operating

1.62

-5.12

-3.69

-4.98

Capital expenditure

-0.5

-0.69

-1.14

-0.25

Free cash flow

1.12

-5.82

-4.83

-5.23

Equity raised

68.87

72.17

82.04

56.55

Investing

7.11

-7.31

-0.41

24.03

Financing

0

0

-2.02

0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.11

59.04

74.77

75.36

