G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.12
-3.66
-3.81
-2.52
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.75
-1.15
-1.32
Tax paid
-0.02
0.25
-0.79
-0.02
Working capital
3.45
-0.96
2.08
-1.12
Other operating items
Operating
1.62
-5.12
-3.69
-4.98
Capital expenditure
-0.5
-0.69
-1.14
-0.25
Free cash flow
1.12
-5.82
-4.83
-5.23
Equity raised
68.87
72.17
82.04
56.55
Investing
7.11
-7.31
-0.41
24.03
Financing
0
0
-2.02
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.11
59.04
74.77
75.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.