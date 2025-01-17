iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Key Ratios

108.9
(-3.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G G Dandekar Properties Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.65

-11.79

-63.81

-20.46

Op profit growth

-61.7

26.12

10.67

36.8

EBIT growth

-69.45

-11.95

147.86

-165.19

Net profit growth

-102.22

-18.41

-47.01

-550.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-27.66

-78.51

-54.91

-17.95

EBIT margin

-24.51

-87.2

-87.36

-12.75

Net profit margin

1.65

-80.76

-87.31

-59.63

RoCE

-3.14

-11.04

-12.45

-4.75

RoNW

0.05

-2.62

-3.57

-7.32

RoA

0.05

-2.55

-3.11

-5.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.41

-7.16

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.26

-8.71

-13.16

-17.03

Book value per share

85.03

61.85

74.24

48.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

-20.14

-3.98

0

0

P/CEPS

-38.38

-3.26

-4.58

-4.62

P/B

0.57

0.46

0.81

1.63

EV/EBIDTA

-46.89

-4.34

-13.91

-30.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.34

-7.08

-0.06

-52.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.17

12.14

47.84

20.22

Inventory days

75.07

99.36

224.65

134.33

Creditor days

-170.77

-135.62

-76.58

-16.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

4.85

Net debt / equity

-0.05

-0.03

0

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

1.87

0.27

0.01

-2.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.03

-55.37

-57.97

-52.94

Employee costs

-35.13

-46.66

-49.7

-39.38

Other costs

-25.5

-76.48

-47.23

-25.62

G G Dandekar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G G Dandekar Properties Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.