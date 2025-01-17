Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.65
-11.79
-63.81
-20.46
Op profit growth
-61.7
26.12
10.67
36.8
EBIT growth
-69.45
-11.95
147.86
-165.19
Net profit growth
-102.22
-18.41
-47.01
-550.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-27.66
-78.51
-54.91
-17.95
EBIT margin
-24.51
-87.2
-87.36
-12.75
Net profit margin
1.65
-80.76
-87.31
-59.63
RoCE
-3.14
-11.04
-12.45
-4.75
RoNW
0.05
-2.62
-3.57
-7.32
RoA
0.05
-2.55
-3.11
-5.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.41
-7.16
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.26
-8.71
-13.16
-17.03
Book value per share
85.03
61.85
74.24
48.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
-20.14
-3.98
0
0
P/CEPS
-38.38
-3.26
-4.58
-4.62
P/B
0.57
0.46
0.81
1.63
EV/EBIDTA
-46.89
-4.34
-13.91
-30.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.34
-7.08
-0.06
-52.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.17
12.14
47.84
20.22
Inventory days
75.07
99.36
224.65
134.33
Creditor days
-170.77
-135.62
-76.58
-16.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
4.85
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.03
0
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
1.87
0.27
0.01
-2.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.03
-55.37
-57.97
-52.94
Employee costs
-35.13
-46.66
-49.7
-39.38
Other costs
-25.5
-76.48
-47.23
-25.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.