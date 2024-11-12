Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve considering and approving unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024 and other items as per notice. The Board of Directors approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. The results along with the Limited review report by the statutory auditor are being submitted under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and other matters as per the notice and agenda for the meeting. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 09/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 09/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Unaudited financial results Standalone and consolidated along with Limited review report of the auditors for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 - re submission post query regarding the results being signed by authorized director with copy of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors on 09 August 2024 while the results were approved (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Outcome of the meeting in which the Board of Directors approved Boards report with its annexures, corporate governance report for the FY 23-24 and Notice convening the 85th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company on 28 August 2024. The cut-off date for e-voting is decided to be 22nd August 2024 . The Board of Directors in meeting held on 25 July 2024, approved the terms of leave and license agreement regarding factory premises situated in Nagpur.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results and statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other business as per agenda for the meeting. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) In continuation of our intimation dated 30 May 2024, regarding the annoucment under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we hereby submit the annoucement with additional details per SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023- brief profile of the auditor in case of appointment. Kindly take on record this submission as the final submission. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 Appointment of C N K J B M S and Associates, Chartered accountants, FRN - 139786-W as statutory auditor of the Company for next term of 5 years subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Read less.. 1. Appointment of Mr. Purab Uday Gujar having DIN 01186763 as Additional Director Non-executive Non-independent director and as regular Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 30 May 2024 2. Appointment of Ms. Vibha Surana having DIN 08017202 as Additional Director Non-executive Non-independent director with effect from 30 May 2024 3. Resignation of Ms. Smita Raichurkar having DIN 08179533 as Non-executive Non-independent director with effect from closing working hours on 30 May 2024 due to pre-occupation. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome of the meeting held on 30 May 2024- it later came to the notice of the Company that in the outcome submitted on 30 May 2024, name of the Director who is liable to retire by rotation and is eligible for re-appointment at the ensuing AGM of the members of the Company, was wrongly mentioned. Instead of Ms. Smita Raichurkar, name of Mr. Pranav Deshpande is required to be mentioned therefore revision in outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024