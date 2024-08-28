Outcome of the meeting in which the Board of Directors approved Boards report with its annexures, corporate governance report for the FY 23-24 and Notice convening the 85th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company on 28 August 2024. The cut-off date for e-voting is decided to be 22nd August 2024 . Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 proceedings and outcome of the 85th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 28th August 2024. Meeting started at 11.00 AM (IST) and concluded at 11.45 AM (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Date of adjourned 85th Annual General Meeting fixed 28 September 2024 and cut-off date fixed for e-voting is 23rd September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) The Adjourned 85th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is to be held on 28 September 2024. Notice of the Adjourned 85th AGM dispatched on 30 August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the proceedings and outcome of the adjourned 85th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on 28 September 2024 through audio-visual means is being submitted. The voting results will be submitted with report of scrutinizer on the e-voting process after the same has been issued to the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)