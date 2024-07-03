iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Company Summary

107.1
(-3.38%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 8 December, 1938, G G Dandekar Properties Limited was promoted by Kirloskar Oil Engines at Khadki, Pune. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Food Processing Machineries. The Company entered into a collaboration with F H Schuh, Germany, to manufacture modern rice mills in India.In year 1994-95, GGD issued 15,166 equity shares of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 2427.61, as fully paid, to Kirloskar Oil Engines. During the year 1997-98, as part of the research & development the company developed and manufactured paddy seperator machine with 48 compartments having higher capacity.The Company during the year 2022-23, purchased pre-leased commercial property at prime location in Pune city, which drove the growth of Punes urban infrastructure.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.