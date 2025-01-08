iifl-logo-icon 1
G R Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

38.68
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.62

28.89

28.89

28.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.6

-40.28

-40.05

-39.92

Net Worth

8.02

-11.39

-11.16

-11.03

Minority Interest

Debt

7.44

15.12

5.66

5.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.46

3.73

-5.5

-5.21

Fixed Assets

1.17

1.64

1.64

1.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1.34

1.34

1.34

Networking Capital

14.27

-1.26

-8.49

-8.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

14.36

0.02

0.41

0.41

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-1.28

-8.9

-8.6

Cash

0.02

2

0

0

Total Assets

15.46

3.72

-5.51

-5.22

