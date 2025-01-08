G R Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.62
28.89
28.89
28.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.6
-40.28
-40.05
-39.92
Net Worth
8.02
-11.39
-11.16
-11.03
Minority Interest
Debt
7.44
15.12
5.66
5.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.46
3.73
-5.5
-5.21
Fixed Assets
1.17
1.64
1.64
1.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.34
1.34
1.34
Networking Capital
14.27
-1.26
-8.49
-8.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.36
0.02
0.41
0.41
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-1.28
-8.9
-8.6
Cash
0.02
2
0
0
Total Assets
15.46
3.72
-5.51
-5.22
