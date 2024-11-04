SectorCables
Open₹33.42
Prev. Close₹31.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹33.42
Day's Low₹33.42
52 Week's High₹31.83
52 Week's Low₹13.96
Book Value₹10.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.79
P/E397.88
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.62
28.89
28.89
28.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.6
-40.28
-40.05
-39.92
Net Worth
8.02
-11.39
-11.16
-11.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.1
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.19
-0.17
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.03
0.02
-0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-26.68
10.6
-23.41
-16.26
EBIT growth
-26.68
10.88
-8.35
-10.74
Net profit growth
-39.58
-99.43
-0.45
-238.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lakshmi Sree Kadumuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Pandey
Whole-time Director
Nithin Kumar Mathur
Non Executive Director
Gangula Srinivas Reddy
Non Executive Director
Srinivas Pagadala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G R Cables Ltd
Summary
G R Cables Limited was incorporated on January 29, 1992 in Hyderabad. Promoted by Srinivas Pagadala, the Company set up facilities to manufacture Jelly-Filled Telephone Cables (15 lac CKM), part-financed by the par issue made on Jan.95.The Company is engaged in manufacturing wires and cables such as polythene insulated jelly filled underground telecom cables (PTJF), switch board cables, domestic flexible and PVC power and controls cables. Mainly used for inter-city networks, the demand for JFTCs depends mainly on the investment / outlay for adding new direct exchange lines.The Company has a collaboration with the Essex Group, US, which has agreements with Sterlite, Finolex Cables and T N Telecommunications. The Company had introduced new types of Switch Board Cables during 2001-02.During 2002-03 the sales were dipped due to non acceptance of the orders from various customers. This was due to price reduction and un-remunerative sales prices offered by BSNL/MTNL.In 2023-24, the Company came out IBC and there were no operations of the Company, and has incurred loss of Rs.59.65 Lakhs against loss of Rs. 23.29 lakhs during the previous Financial Year 2022-23. In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Company was initiated by the Operational Creditors of the Company and was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Hyderabad Bench on March 8, 2022. Mr. Maligi Madhus
The G R Cables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G R Cables Ltd is ₹28.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G R Cables Ltd is 397.88 and 3.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G R Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G R Cables Ltd is ₹13.96 and ₹31.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
G R Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 128.12% and 1 Month at 33.89%.
