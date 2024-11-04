Summary

G R Cables Limited was incorporated on January 29, 1992 in Hyderabad. Promoted by Srinivas Pagadala, the Company set up facilities to manufacture Jelly-Filled Telephone Cables (15 lac CKM), part-financed by the par issue made on Jan.95.The Company is engaged in manufacturing wires and cables such as polythene insulated jelly filled underground telecom cables (PTJF), switch board cables, domestic flexible and PVC power and controls cables. Mainly used for inter-city networks, the demand for JFTCs depends mainly on the investment / outlay for adding new direct exchange lines.The Company has a collaboration with the Essex Group, US, which has agreements with Sterlite, Finolex Cables and T N Telecommunications. The Company had introduced new types of Switch Board Cables during 2001-02.During 2002-03 the sales were dipped due to non acceptance of the orders from various customers. This was due to price reduction and un-remunerative sales prices offered by BSNL/MTNL.In 2023-24, the Company came out IBC and there were no operations of the Company, and has incurred loss of Rs.59.65 Lakhs against loss of Rs. 23.29 lakhs during the previous Financial Year 2022-23. In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Company was initiated by the Operational Creditors of the Company and was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Hyderabad Bench on March 8, 2022. Mr. Maligi Madhus

