iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G R Cables Ltd Share Price

33.42
(5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.42
  • Day's High33.42
  • 52 Wk High31.83
  • Prev. Close31.83
  • Day's Low33.42
  • 52 Wk Low 13.96
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E397.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.09
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G R Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

33.42

Prev. Close

31.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

33.42

Day's Low

33.42

52 Week's High

31.83

52 Week's Low

13.96

Book Value

10.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.79

P/E

397.88

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

G R Cables Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

G R Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

G R Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 6.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G R Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.62

28.89

28.89

28.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.6

-40.28

-40.05

-39.92

Net Worth

8.02

-11.39

-11.16

-11.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.1

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.19

-0.17

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.03

0.02

-0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-26.68

10.6

-23.41

-16.26

EBIT growth

-26.68

10.88

-8.35

-10.74

Net profit growth

-39.58

-99.43

-0.45

-238.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

G R Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G R Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lakshmi Sree Kadumuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Pandey

Whole-time Director

Nithin Kumar Mathur

Non Executive Director

Gangula Srinivas Reddy

Non Executive Director

Srinivas Pagadala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G R Cables Ltd

Summary

G R Cables Limited was incorporated on January 29, 1992 in Hyderabad. Promoted by Srinivas Pagadala, the Company set up facilities to manufacture Jelly-Filled Telephone Cables (15 lac CKM), part-financed by the par issue made on Jan.95.The Company is engaged in manufacturing wires and cables such as polythene insulated jelly filled underground telecom cables (PTJF), switch board cables, domestic flexible and PVC power and controls cables. Mainly used for inter-city networks, the demand for JFTCs depends mainly on the investment / outlay for adding new direct exchange lines.The Company has a collaboration with the Essex Group, US, which has agreements with Sterlite, Finolex Cables and T N Telecommunications. The Company had introduced new types of Switch Board Cables during 2001-02.During 2002-03 the sales were dipped due to non acceptance of the orders from various customers. This was due to price reduction and un-remunerative sales prices offered by BSNL/MTNL.In 2023-24, the Company came out IBC and there were no operations of the Company, and has incurred loss of Rs.59.65 Lakhs against loss of Rs. 23.29 lakhs during the previous Financial Year 2022-23. In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Company was initiated by the Operational Creditors of the Company and was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Hyderabad Bench on March 8, 2022. Mr. Maligi Madhus
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G R Cables Ltd share price today?

The G R Cables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of G R Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G R Cables Ltd is ₹28.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G R Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G R Cables Ltd is 397.88 and 3.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G R Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G R Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G R Cables Ltd is ₹13.96 and ₹31.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G R Cables Ltd?

G R Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 128.12% and 1 Month at 33.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G R Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G R Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 92.86 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 6.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR G R Cables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.