G R Cables Ltd AGM

40.61
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Aug 202420 Jul 2024
In just concluded Meeting of Board of Directors, the Board Approved and considered the following items: 1. Draft Directors/ Board Report for the Financial Year March 31, 2024; 2. The 33rdAnnual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM (IST); 3. Secretarial Audit Report issued by Ms. Arpita Pareek, Practicing Company Secretary, Jaipur; 4. Appointment of Ms. Manjula Aleti, Practicing Company Secretary, Hyderabad as Scrutinizer for the AGM; 5. Book Closure Date in connection with 33rdAGM between August 07, 2024 to August 14, 2024. 6. Pursuant to NCLT Order Dated:24-03-2023 the company has changed its name CLENON ENTERPRISES LIMITED the same was allotted through MCA vide letter SRN AA8274115 dated 18-06-2024. 7. Other Business Matters Pursuant Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to provide hereunder, the proceedings of 33rd AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 10:00 hrs at Navodaya Colony Welfare Association, Navodaya Colony, Gudimalkapur, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad - 500028. Submission of revised proceedings of 33rd AGM of the Company due to typographical errors in the previously submitted proceedings and we are submitting the corrected version for your records and necessary action. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

