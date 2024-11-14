Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

GR CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the FY 2024-25 ended on 30th September 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Shifting of the Registered office of the Company from present address to a new address within the city limits 3. Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Office of the Company. The Board of Directors of G.R.CABLES LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have, at their meeting held on Thursday, the 14th day of November, 2024, interalia along with other businesses: 1. Approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year of the FY 2024-25 ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approved the appointment of Ms. Mantasha Habib (Bearing membership No: A74732) as a Whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, with immediate effect. 3. Approved the Change of Registered Office of the Company within the city limits from old Registered Office Address to the following New Registered Office Address located at H.No.8-2-575/R/3B, 1st Floor, Nath Reliance Kuteer, Road No.7, Banjarahills, Hyderabad - 500034, with immediate effect. Please find enclosed updated unaudited financial results of the Company for the Q2 and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

GR CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited review report of the Statutory Auditors for the said period; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has considered approved and take on record inter alia, the following matters: 1) Unaudited Financial Results: Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the limited review report of the Auditor of the Company and the said results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee; 2) Other Matters towards the operations of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

GR CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To make a decision on the holding of the 33rd Annual General Meeting for the year ending March 31 2024. 2. To consider and appoint a Scrutinizer for the 33rd Annual General Meeting upon finalizing the AGM date. 3. To deliberate on the amendment of the Object Clause in the Companys Memorandum of Association. 4. To discuss on preferential allotment to strategic investors as per Scheme of NCLT. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. This is to inform all concerned that the trading window for dealing in the companys securities closed from July 01 2024 in compliance with the companys Insider Trading Policy. The trading window shall remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending June 30 2024. The Q1 financial results for FY 2024-25 will be announced on August 14 2024. Consequently the trading window will reopen on August 16 2024. In just concluded Meeting of Board of Directors, the Board Approved and considered the following items: 1. Draft Directors/ Board Report for the Financial Year March 31, 2024; 2. The 33rdAnnual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM (IST); 3. Secretarial Audit Report issued by Ms. Arpita Pareek, Practicing Company Secretary, Jaipur; 4. Appointment of Ms. Manjula Aleti, Practicing Company Secretary, Hyderabad as Scrutinizer for the AGM; 5. Book Closure Date in connection with 33rdAGM between August 07, 2024 to August 14, 2024. 6. Pursuant to NCLT Order Dated:24-03-2023 the company has changed its name CLENON ENTERPRISES LIMITED the same was allotted through MCA vide letter SRN# AA8274115 dated 18-06-2024. 7. Other Business Matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

GR CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit report of the Statutory Auditor; 2. Change of Name of the Company; 3. Change of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; 4. Proposal to make loan(s)/give guarntee(s)/provide Security(ies) in connection with Loan(s) made/acquire by way of subscription purchase or otherwise the securities of any other bodies corporate; 5. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company; 6. Any other matters with the permission of the Board. In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has considered approved and take on record inter alia, the following matters: 1) Audited Financial Results; 2) Name Change of the Company; 3) Business/company acquisitions; 4) Change of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; 5) Providing Loan(s)/Guarantee(s)/Security(ies); 6) Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company; 7) Sale of Land and building of the Company; 8) Approval of related party transactions; 9) Other Matters towards the operations of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

We are pleased to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday the 22nd day of February, 2024, interalia approved and taken on record the following: 1. Taken on record cessation of Mrs. Renuka Rao Chinta from the post of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 22nd February,2024 pursuant to reconstitution of Board of the Company in terms of the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide order dated 24th March, 2023 2. Appointment of Mr. Lingala Venkat Ram as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 22nd February,2024. 3. Appointment of Ms. Priyanka Pandey (having membership No. ACS-73202) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 22nd day of February, 2024.

GR CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and to take on record the Limited review report of the Statutory Auditors for the said Quarter; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months Period ended December 31, 2023 along with the limited review report of the Auditor; 2) Other Matters towards the operations of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

