TO,

THE MEMBERS OF G S AUTO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of G S AUTO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Auditor?s Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profits including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of financial statements, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Based on the identification of Micro and Small Enterprises by the entity, representation made by the entity and test checks done by us as per standards on auditing issued by ICAI, the entity has not made provision for interest payable u/s 16 of MSMED Act in current reporting year. (Refer No.56 of Notes to the Accounts)

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (a) Revenue recognition including price variations (as described in note 3.12 of the financial statements) Revenue is measured by the Company at the fair value of consideration received/ receivable from its customers and in determining the transaction price for the sale of products, the Company considers the effects of price variations provided to the customer. Our audit procedures included the following: • Assessed the Company?s accounting policy for revenue recognition including the policy for recording price variations in terms of Ind AS 115. The Company?s business also requires passing on price variations to the customer for the sales made by the Company. The Company at the year end, has provided for such price variations to be passed on to the customer. • Obtained understanding of the revenue process, and the assumptions used by the management in the process of calculation of price variations, including design and implementation of controls, and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. We have considered this as a key audit matter on account of the significant judgement and estimate involved in calculation of price variations to be recorded as at the year end • Tested, on sample basis, debit/ credit notes in respect of agreed price variations passed on to the customers.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance (TCWG)

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors? Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We give in the Annexure A statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of aforesaid financial statements.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid /provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there is any foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) T h e r e s p e c t i v e m a n a g e m e n t h a s represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are either material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) T h e r e s p e c t i v e m a n a g e m e n t h a s represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds(which are either material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, as described in Note to financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

ANNEXURE - A

Reports under The Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) for the year ended on 31st March 2024

(I) Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Right to use Assets, capital work in progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

FOR SUKHMINDER SINGH AND CO.

(Chartered Accountants) Reg No. : 0016737N

Sd/-

Date : May 30, 2024 SANJAY SAINI

Place : LUDHIANA Partner M.No. : 558069

UDIN : 24558069BKCFBV3313

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(II) Inventory and other current assets

(a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management.

(b) As disclosed in note 21 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five Crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows:

Quarter ended Value as per books of account Value as per Quarterly return/ statement Discrepancy Discrepancy Details (A) Inventories As informed by the management, the difference in quarterly statements filed with the bank were mainly on account of provisional valuation and final valuation. Also quarterly returns given to bank consists stock held at Unit-I, Ludhiana only. - June 2023 2378.65 (2876.07) 2341.90 36.75 - Sept. 2023 2371.21 (2904.01) 2341.49 29.72 - Dec. 2023 2264.82 (2915.86) 2238.86 25.96 - March 2024 2553.36 (3092.44) 2553.36 - (B) Trade Receivable As informed by the management, quarterly statements filed with the bank were on provisional numbers and the difference is mainly on account of goods in transit and turnover Discount Debtors consists Unit-I, Ludhiana only. - June 2023- 1452.98 (1653.85) 1464.40 (11.42) - Sept. 2023 1512.03 (1603.67) 1528.24 (16.21) - Dec. 2023 1339.51 (1450.83) 1355.93 (16.42) - March 2024 1288.34 (1489.18) 1287.12 1.22

Figures in bracket is the total stock and debtors as per Balance Sheet.

(III) Investment, Loans or Advances by Company

(a) As informed, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, but has provided guarantee on behalf of other Group Companies (i.e. G.S. Autocomp Private Limited & G.S. Consumer Products Private Limited) to bank of Rs. 619.85 lakhs. (b) During the year the guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of guarantees to bank on behalf of other Group Companies (i.e. G.S. Autocomp Private Limited & G.S. Consumer Products Private Limited) are not prejudicial to the Company?s interest as per information and explanations given to us. Details as given in note no. 37 in notes to accounts.

(c), (d), (e), (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loans & advances. So this provision is not applicable.

(IV) Loan to Directors and Investment by the Company

There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable. Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

(V) Deposits Accepted by the Company

The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(VI) Maintenance of Cost records

We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(VII) Statutory Dues

The company is depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees? state insurance, income tax, GST any other statutory dues applicable to it but in some cases there is delay in deposit. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. Detail of Disputed Income Tax amount payable to statutory authorities as per company officials are as given below.

Related To Authority where Pending Assessment Year Disputed Amount (In lakhs) Income Tax Act 1961 ITAT Chandigarh 2008-09 Rs. 43.23 plus Penalty and Interest

(VIII) Disclosure of Undisclosed Transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(IX) Loans or Other Borrowings

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution, or a bank.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. The Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, The fund raised on short term basis have not been used for long term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, Associate and Joint Ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(X) Money raised by IPO, FPOs

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(XI) Reporting of Fraud During the Year

(a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(XII) Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), clause 3(xii)(b) and clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(XIII) Related party transactions

All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(XIV) Internal Audit System

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(XV) Non cash transactions

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(XVI) Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable.

(XVII) Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and made cash Loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(XVIII) Consideration of outgoing auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(XIX) Material uncertainty in relation to realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 57 , ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of f i n a n c i a l l i a b i l i t i e s , o t h e r i n f o r m a t i o n accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due

(XX) Compliance of CSR

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

