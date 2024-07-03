Summary

G S Auto International Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 1973 as a private limited company with the name Gurmukh Singh & Sons Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company started their business activities during the year 1938. The companys founder Baba Gurmukh Singh Ji began with manufacturing of Bicycle Components, which afterwards got diversified into manufacturing of Automotive Components for various motor vehicles. In the year 1973, the company was converted into a private limited company and was formally incorporated.The Company is one of the leading Automotive Fastening & Suspension Components Company in North India. The company is manufacturing Automotive Suspension and Fastening Components for Indian & International Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs), Multi-Axle Vehicles, Trailers and Specials Purpose Vehicles. Their manufacturing facility is located in major industrial township of Ludhiana in North India, spread over an area of 1 million square feet of covered area.The company offers machined parts, such as king pin set, spring pins, shackle bolts, check nuts, axle studs, U-bolts, and centre bolts; forged parts, including high, castle, hex, flange, and washer type nuts, as well as various bolts; and non-ferrous cast components comprising customized aluminum bronze parts of various sizes. The company also provides ductile iron cast components, consisting of spring hanger shackle/bracket, engine mounting, base plates, threaded rings, compres

