SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹47.44
Prev. Close₹46.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.23
Day's High₹52.55
Day's Low₹45.35
52 Week's High₹54.8
52 Week's Low₹24.8
Book Value₹15.11
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.77
P/E55.38
EPS0.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.58
13.92
16.89
19.79
Net Worth
21.84
21.18
24.15
27.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.26
83.91
130.94
118.6
yoy growth (%)
-7.92
-35.91
10.4
-27.61
Raw materials
-32.88
-36.14
-63.64
-54.5
As % of sales
42.55
43.07
48.6
45.95
Employee costs
-16.73
-19.03
-27.79
-27.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.75
-3.47
-4.29
-9.44
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.19
-4.7
-4.33
Tax paid
-0.02
0.82
0.56
3.59
Working capital
5.81
11.16
-16.48
-5.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.92
-35.91
10.4
-27.61
Op profit growth
-4.19
32.34
8,789.19
-99.52
EBIT growth
-50.32
178.33
-109.6
-226.84
Net profit growth
42.98
-29.13
-36.15
1,271.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
122.55
163.54
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
122.55
163.54
Other Operating Income
0.23
0.31
Other Income
0.27
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jasbir Singh Ryait
Managing Director
Surinder Singh Ryait
Executive Director
Dalwinder Kaur Ryait
Executive Director
Amarjeet Kaur Ryait
Independent Director
Sharwan Sehgal
Executive Director
Harkirat Singh Ryait
Independent Director
Pardeep Sehgal
Independent Director
Mohit Bansal
Independent Director
Sehijpal Singh Khangura
Independent Director
KANWALPREET SINGH WALIA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G S Auto International Ltd
Summary
G S Auto International Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 1973 as a private limited company with the name Gurmukh Singh & Sons Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company started their business activities during the year 1938. The companys founder Baba Gurmukh Singh Ji began with manufacturing of Bicycle Components, which afterwards got diversified into manufacturing of Automotive Components for various motor vehicles. In the year 1973, the company was converted into a private limited company and was formally incorporated.The Company is one of the leading Automotive Fastening & Suspension Components Company in North India. The company is manufacturing Automotive Suspension and Fastening Components for Indian & International Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs), Multi-Axle Vehicles, Trailers and Specials Purpose Vehicles. Their manufacturing facility is located in major industrial township of Ludhiana in North India, spread over an area of 1 million square feet of covered area.The company offers machined parts, such as king pin set, spring pins, shackle bolts, check nuts, axle studs, U-bolts, and centre bolts; forged parts, including high, castle, hex, flange, and washer type nuts, as well as various bolts; and non-ferrous cast components comprising customized aluminum bronze parts of various sizes. The company also provides ductile iron cast components, consisting of spring hanger shackle/bracket, engine mounting, base plates, threaded rings, compres
Read More
The G S Auto International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G S Auto International Ltd is ₹66.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G S Auto International Ltd is 55.38 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G S Auto International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G S Auto International Ltd is ₹24.8 and ₹54.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G S Auto International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.10%, 3 Years at 51.23%, 1 Year at 85.93%, 6 Month at 17.98%, 3 Month at 6.94% and 1 Month at 20.74%.
