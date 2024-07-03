iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G S Auto International Ltd Share Price

46
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.44
  • Day's High52.55
  • 52 Wk High54.8
  • Prev. Close46.52
  • Day's Low45.35
  • 52 Wk Low 24.8
  • Turnover (lac)62.23
  • P/E55.38
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value15.11
  • EPS0.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G S Auto International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

47.44

Prev. Close

46.52

Turnover(Lac.)

62.23

Day's High

52.55

Day's Low

45.35

52 Week's High

54.8

52 Week's Low

24.8

Book Value

15.11

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.77

P/E

55.38

EPS

0.84

Divi. Yield

0

G S Auto International Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

G S Auto International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

G S Auto International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.70%

Non-Promoter- 58.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G S Auto International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.58

13.92

16.89

19.79

Net Worth

21.84

21.18

24.15

27.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.26

83.91

130.94

118.6

yoy growth (%)

-7.92

-35.91

10.4

-27.61

Raw materials

-32.88

-36.14

-63.64

-54.5

As % of sales

42.55

43.07

48.6

45.95

Employee costs

-16.73

-19.03

-27.79

-27.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.75

-3.47

-4.29

-9.44

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.19

-4.7

-4.33

Tax paid

-0.02

0.82

0.56

3.59

Working capital

5.81

11.16

-16.48

-5.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.92

-35.91

10.4

-27.61

Op profit growth

-4.19

32.34

8,789.19

-99.52

EBIT growth

-50.32

178.33

-109.6

-226.84

Net profit growth

42.98

-29.13

-36.15

1,271.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

122.55

163.54

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

122.55

163.54

Other Operating Income

0.23

0.31

Other Income

0.27

0.33

View Annually Results

G S Auto International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G S Auto International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jasbir Singh Ryait

Managing Director

Surinder Singh Ryait

Executive Director

Dalwinder Kaur Ryait

Executive Director

Amarjeet Kaur Ryait

Independent Director

Sharwan Sehgal

Executive Director

Harkirat Singh Ryait

Independent Director

Pardeep Sehgal

Independent Director

Mohit Bansal

Independent Director

Sehijpal Singh Khangura

Independent Director

KANWALPREET SINGH WALIA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G S Auto International Ltd

Summary

G S Auto International Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 1973 as a private limited company with the name Gurmukh Singh & Sons Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company started their business activities during the year 1938. The companys founder Baba Gurmukh Singh Ji began with manufacturing of Bicycle Components, which afterwards got diversified into manufacturing of Automotive Components for various motor vehicles. In the year 1973, the company was converted into a private limited company and was formally incorporated.The Company is one of the leading Automotive Fastening & Suspension Components Company in North India. The company is manufacturing Automotive Suspension and Fastening Components for Indian & International Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs), Multi-Axle Vehicles, Trailers and Specials Purpose Vehicles. Their manufacturing facility is located in major industrial township of Ludhiana in North India, spread over an area of 1 million square feet of covered area.The company offers machined parts, such as king pin set, spring pins, shackle bolts, check nuts, axle studs, U-bolts, and centre bolts; forged parts, including high, castle, hex, flange, and washer type nuts, as well as various bolts; and non-ferrous cast components comprising customized aluminum bronze parts of various sizes. The company also provides ductile iron cast components, consisting of spring hanger shackle/bracket, engine mounting, base plates, threaded rings, compres
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G S Auto International Ltd share price today?

The G S Auto International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.

What is the Market Cap of G S Auto International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G S Auto International Ltd is ₹66.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G S Auto International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G S Auto International Ltd is 55.38 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G S Auto International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G S Auto International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G S Auto International Ltd is ₹24.8 and ₹54.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G S Auto International Ltd?

G S Auto International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.10%, 3 Years at 51.23%, 1 Year at 85.93%, 6 Month at 17.98%, 3 Month at 6.94% and 1 Month at 20.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G S Auto International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G S Auto International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR G S Auto International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.