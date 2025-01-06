G S Auto International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.75
-3.47
-4.29
-9.44
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.19
-4.7
-4.33
Tax paid
-0.02
0.82
0.56
3.59
Working capital
5.81
11.16
-16.48
-5.13
Other operating items
Operating
-1.99
4.31
-24.92
-15.31
Capital expenditure
0.21
-1.54
6.2
0.42
Free cash flow
-1.78
2.77
-18.72
-14.89
Equity raised
46.69
51.82
59.65
71.8
Investing
0
0
-0.14
0.01
Financing
6.64
-11.77
-10.74
2.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
51.54
42.83
30.05
59.4
