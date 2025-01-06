iifl-logo-icon 1
G S Auto International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

G S Auto Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.75

-3.47

-4.29

-9.44

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.19

-4.7

-4.33

Tax paid

-0.02

0.82

0.56

3.59

Working capital

5.81

11.16

-16.48

-5.13

Other operating items

Operating

-1.99

4.31

-24.92

-15.31

Capital expenditure

0.21

-1.54

6.2

0.42

Free cash flow

-1.78

2.77

-18.72

-14.89

Equity raised

46.69

51.82

59.65

71.8

Investing

0

0

-0.14

0.01

Financing

6.64

-11.77

-10.74

2.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.54

42.83

30.05

59.4

