|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.26
83.91
130.94
118.6
yoy growth (%)
-7.92
-35.91
10.4
-27.61
Raw materials
-32.88
-36.14
-63.64
-54.5
As % of sales
42.55
43.07
48.6
45.95
Employee costs
-16.73
-19.03
-27.79
-27.2
As % of sales
21.65
22.68
21.22
22.93
Other costs
-23.46
-24.35
-36.19
-36.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.36
29.02
27.63
31.07
Operating profit
4.19
4.37
3.3
0.03
OPM
5.42
5.21
2.52
0.03
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.19
-4.7
-4.33
Interest expense
-4.29
-4.55
-4.68
-5.41
Other income
0.36
0.89
1.78
0.26
Profit before tax
-3.75
-3.47
-4.29
-9.44
Taxes
-0.02
0.82
0.56
3.59
Tax rate
0.7
-23.82
-13.1
-38.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.78
-2.64
-3.73
-5.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.78
-2.64
-3.73
-5.85
yoy growth (%)
42.98
-29.13
-36.15
1,271.82
NPM
-4.89
-3.15
-2.85
-4.93
