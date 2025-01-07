iifl-logo-icon 1
G S Auto International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48
(4.23%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.26

83.91

130.94

118.6

yoy growth (%)

-7.92

-35.91

10.4

-27.61

Raw materials

-32.88

-36.14

-63.64

-54.5

As % of sales

42.55

43.07

48.6

45.95

Employee costs

-16.73

-19.03

-27.79

-27.2

As % of sales

21.65

22.68

21.22

22.93

Other costs

-23.46

-24.35

-36.19

-36.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.36

29.02

27.63

31.07

Operating profit

4.19

4.37

3.3

0.03

OPM

5.42

5.21

2.52

0.03

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.19

-4.7

-4.33

Interest expense

-4.29

-4.55

-4.68

-5.41

Other income

0.36

0.89

1.78

0.26

Profit before tax

-3.75

-3.47

-4.29

-9.44

Taxes

-0.02

0.82

0.56

3.59

Tax rate

0.7

-23.82

-13.1

-38.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.78

-2.64

-3.73

-5.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.78

-2.64

-3.73

-5.85

yoy growth (%)

42.98

-29.13

-36.15

1,271.82

NPM

-4.89

-3.15

-2.85

-4.93

