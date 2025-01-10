G S Auto International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.58
13.92
16.89
19.79
Net Worth
21.84
21.18
24.15
27.05
Minority Interest
Debt
34.02
36.87
36.94
34.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.53
4.73
4.88
4.94
Total Liabilities
60.39
62.78
65.97
66.73
Fixed Assets
39.41
41.84
44.23
47.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.44
12.96
11.09
11.77
Networking Capital
7.51
7
9.5
5.71
Inventories
30.92
29
28
28.97
Inventory Days
136.84
Sundry Debtors
14.89
15.82
18.24
17.67
Debtor Days
83.46
Other Current Assets
4.15
4.25
4.07
6.57
Sundry Creditors
-15.5
-14.89
-14.13
-13.59
Creditor Days
64.19
Other Current Liabilities
-26.95
-27.18
-26.68
-33.9
Cash
1.03
0.98
1.15
1.82
Total Assets
60.39
62.78
65.97
66.73
