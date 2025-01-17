iifl-logo-icon 1
G S Auto International Ltd Key Ratios

44.19
(0.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.06

5.53

Op profit growth

-104.32

107.18

EBIT growth

-238.68

-662.18

Net profit growth

1,360

-89.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.27

4.77

2.43

EBIT margin

-3.58

1.93

-0.36

Net profit margin

-5.07

-0.26

-2.72

RoCE

-5.13

3.33

RoNW

-3.86

-0.24

RoA

-1.81

-0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.27

-3.72

-6.18

Book value per share

25.57

29.86

30.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.79

-3.19

-2.17

P/B

0.51

0.39

0.44

EV/EBIDTA

-777.17

6.98

17.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-36.59

-83.49

-28.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.51

61.1

Inventory days

47.06

40.65

Creditor days

-45.99

-16.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.81

-0.55

0.1

Net debt / equity

0.97

0.91

1.18

Net debt / op. profit

-106.55

5.07

13.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.39

-44.99

-43.75

Employee costs

-22.46

-18.29

-20.8

Other costs

-33.42

-31.93

-33

