Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.06
5.53
Op profit growth
-104.32
107.18
EBIT growth
-238.68
-662.18
Net profit growth
1,360
-89.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.27
4.77
2.43
EBIT margin
-3.58
1.93
-0.36
Net profit margin
-5.07
-0.26
-2.72
RoCE
-5.13
3.33
RoNW
-3.86
-0.24
RoA
-1.81
-0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.27
-3.72
-6.18
Book value per share
25.57
29.86
30.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.79
-3.19
-2.17
P/B
0.51
0.39
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
-777.17
6.98
17.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-36.59
-83.49
-28.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.51
61.1
Inventory days
47.06
40.65
Creditor days
-45.99
-16.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.81
-0.55
0.1
Net debt / equity
0.97
0.91
1.18
Net debt / op. profit
-106.55
5.07
13.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.39
-44.99
-43.75
Employee costs
-22.46
-18.29
-20.8
Other costs
-33.42
-31.93
-33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.